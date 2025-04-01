"His best game in months", "Need this performance against Real Madrid" - Fans hail Arsenal star's performance in 2-1 win over Fulham

Arsenal fans on X have waxed lyrical about Gabriel Martinelli after he performed brilliantly during their 2-1 win over Fulham. The two sides faced each other in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 1.

The Gunners suffered an early blow in the first half when Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off with an injury. Fortunately, Mikel Merino's deflected effort broke the deadlock in the 37th minute to hand the hosts a deserved lead.

Merino whipped a cross into the box in the 73rd minute, which Gabriel Martinelli exquisitely flicked towards the back post. The returning Bukayo Saka then headed home from close range to double Arsenal's lead. Rodrigo Muniz scored for Fulham in the fourth minute of stoppage time but the Gunners held onto their lead to seal all three points.

Martinelli was a constant threat down the left wing during his 90 minutes on the pitch. The Brazilian created five chances, the most of any player on the pitch, and completed both his attempted dribbles.

One Arsenal fan posted:

"Saka is back with a bang! Scores 7 minutes into coming on the pitch. Martinelli had his best game in months! We have really missed both of them so much!"

Another fan tweeted:

"I need this Martinelli performance tonight against Real Madrid"

Other fans reacted below:

"That flick by Martinelli man. He got his passport back," one fan commented

"Martinelli best game in a very long time. I believe him playing on the right has helped him realize how to make himself more impactful from the left," another added

"Martinelli playing good again?" one fan questioned

"Filthy assist. one of the nicest ones you'll see all season. Finds the one and only Saka too- creating one of the best moments of the season!" another chimed in

How did Arsenal fare during their 2-1 win over Fulham?

Arsenal secured a vital 2-1 win over Fulham to remain in the Premier League title race. They remain second in the league table with 61 points from 30 games, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed at the Emirates:

The Gunners had more possession with 52 percent of the ball, completing 425 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Meanwhile, Fulham had 48 percent possession and completed 394 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent.

Apart from the final 10 minutes of the game, Arsenal were able to successfully nullify the visitors' attack as well. The Cottagers were limited to nine shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 0.81). In comparison, the hosts had 17 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 2.31).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 2, 2025, at 2:18 AM. They are subject to change.

