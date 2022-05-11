"His body just isn't what it used to be" - Noel Whelan feels Liverpool will cash in on one player to bring in 'fresh blood'

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has suggested that Liverpool should sell attacker Roberto Firmino in order to buy new and younger players.

Liverpool have been bang on with their recruitment in recent times and are bearing the fruit of investing in Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate. The club now want to reinforce their midfield and sign a long-term successor to Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Football Insider reported that the Reds have registered their interest in Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Whelan has given his take on the Merseyside club's interest in the promising Frenchman. While speaking to Football Insider's Ewan Kingsbury, he has pointed out that Firmino should be sold to make way for Tchouameni. Whelan said:

“It’s what happens in football. His body just isn’t what it used to be. His role has changed now. He’s now a player who can come on and change a game for Liverpool with 25, 30 minutes left. Liverpool have a decision to make. Do they capitalise and cash in with him having only one year left?"

The Brazilian forward has had to deal with multiple injuries this season and has fallen down the pecking order with Diogo Jota ahead of him. In his 31 appearances in all competitions this season, the 30-year-old has contributed 11 goals and four assists.

His troubles with injuries could be an issue, but as far as quality is concerned, there will be enough clubs out there who would want Firmino in their ranks. Whelan believes that getting rid of the forward will help Liverpool make some signings in the future. He said:

"They can use that money to bring in that fresh blood. Look, for me – they’ll be busy in the transfer window. I think they’re still looking at a Bellingham, a Tchouameni. That midfield – the likes of James Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson. It’s going to need updating and revamping.”

"I am contracted here until 2024 with the option until 2025. We'll see what the future has in store for me. The transfer window is always a period where lots of things can happen."

Liverpool midfield target is a man in demand for all the right reasons

Aurelien Tchouameni has been grabbing eyeballs from all over Europe with his scintillating performances at Monaco for the past two seasons now. Last season, he won the 'Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year' award and was also included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

The defensive midfielder is extremely impressive when it comes to ball recoveries and has made the most interceptions per game (2.9) in the French top-flight this season. The 22-year old has also improved in terms of his eye for goal and has contributed five goals in 48 appearances, along with two assists.

As per Football Insider, Manchester City are also in the race for the Monaco midfielder. As per French journalist Julien Maynard, the Reds are ahead of Los Blancos in the race for his signature.

As per French journalist Julien Maynard, the Reds are ahead of Los Blancos in the race for his signature.

Tchouameni has already won his first international honor with the French national team in the form of the UEFA Nations League. He has eight caps to his name and one goal as well. He has all the credentials to be a huge success at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

