“His body is a temple” - Robbie Fowler compares Liverpool star with Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah for how the Reds superstar maintains his fitness and likened him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah starred for Liverpool as they thrashed arch-rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5). He bagged a brace and provided an assist apiece for Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo.

The Egyptian's second of the night was his 129th Premier League goal for the Reds. That saw him surpass Fowler as the Merseyside-based club's all-time leading scorer in the top flight.

Salah celebrated his achievement by taking off his shirt in delight in front of the Kop. Although he was booked for the celebration, he displayed his great physique, which has looked the same whenever he has been seen shirtless.

Apart from esthetics, the forward's fitness has seen him almost always be available for team selection. He has remarkably only missed ten Premier League games since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

Impressed with Salah's fitness, Fowler drew parallels between the 30-year-old's worth ethic and that of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Anfield hero added that the former Chelsea man is a perfect example for youngsters.

“To go through your career without a serious injury of course you need a bit of luck," Fowler told The Athletic. “But his appearance record also says a lot about how Mo (Salah) looks after himself. Cristiano Ronaldo gets a lot of plaudits on that front and Mo deserves the same.

“His body is a temple. He’s completely devoted to his profession. He’s the perfect example for the young players coming through in terms of how to lead your life. I’m sure he’s played a lot with aches and pains, but he just hates missing games.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend Piers Morgan takes aim at Manchester United following Liverpool defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Manchester United's squad when they faced Liverpool at Old Trafford in the league earlier in the season. Although he clocked just four minutes of playing time that day, he helped the team to a 2-1 win.

However, the Portuguese icon parted ways with the Red Devils by mutual consent in November last year. The decision came after he had claimed that club manager Erik ten Hag disrespected him, in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Morgan, who has established a close relationship with Ronaldo, took aim at Ten Hag's side after they suffered an embarrassing defeat at Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). He mocked the Old Trafford outfit in a series of tweets as Salah and Co. annihilated the visitors.

