“His character is very special” – Pep Lijnders names player who is ‘true example to everyone’ at Liverpool 

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah, saying that the Egyptian star is a true example to everyone.

There remains uncertainty over the future of the Anfield star as his contract is set to expire next summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that both Liverpool and Salah could not agree on contract talks. The forward rejected the Reds' most recent offer, eyeing wages of around £400,000 a-week.

Salah will be playing in the final of the UEFA Champions League as his side managed an impressive 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal on May 3 to advance.

Lijnders has praised Salah, claiming that the forward is a special talent that has been transformed during his time at Anfield.

He told FourFourTwo (via HITC):

“Mo Salah is so much more than a ‘striker’ for us. Our game stimulates this development and forces it to be that way, as everyone is responsible for everything."

The Dutch coach continued:

“At the same time, he’s become more and more of a playmaker as well. He’s a gifted finisher – his imagination and intuition in those moments is brilliant. The way that he can keep the ball in the toughest situations and find a way to come out and score is what identifies him. Many players have that, but few have it consistently; if you do, you’re part of the world’s best, because it’s all about the mentality to never give less.”

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Mo Salah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022

44 goal contributions in 44 games this seasonMo Salah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 44 goal contributions in 44 games this season 🔥Mo Salah is the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022 👑https://t.co/tBWPWWOxeX

It has been another dominant goalscoring season for Salah as he currently sits top of the Premier League top goalscorer charts with 22 goals.

Lijnders has spoken of the 29-year-old's presence not only on the pitch but around Liverpool football club.

He added:

“In the most influential matches, he’s everywhere to be found. For me though, bigger than the achievement of his goals, it’s his everyday presence inside our club. His character is very special, he’s a true example to everyone, and that’s what makes Mo such a great player. There’s no bigger compliment in life. The best ones stay humble and are true examples.”

Mohamed Salah is eyeing another chapter of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid story

Salah still remembers that ill-fated night in 2018

The Egyptian star began his rise to the top of English football during the 2018 season.

Flourishing in Jurgen Klopp's attack, he was seen as the catalyst for how the Reds had made it all the way to the final of the 2018 Champions League.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest."



"Hopefully we'll win it from them as well."



Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 "It's great to be in the final for the third time in five years.""I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest.""Hopefully we'll win it from them as well."Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 #UCL heartbreak "It's great to be in the final for the third time in five years.""I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest.""Hopefully we'll win it from them as well."Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 #UCL heartbreak 😤 https://t.co/2MhLfMgYjv

Sadly, the striker would be roughly challenged by Sergio Ramos, injuring his arm and having to make a demoralizing early exit as Liverpool lost the final 3-1.

Salah is eager to avenge that loss and has told reporters (via ESPN):

"I want to play Madrid. They beat us in a final already so lets play them again."

Real Madrid face Manchester City on May 4 and they trail Pep Guardiola's side 4-3 on aggregate.

