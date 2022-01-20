"His chest has done more than Messi's feet in 2022" - Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'surreal' pass for Mason Greenwood's goal

Manchester United fans are raving about Cristiano Ronaldo. The prolific No.7 played an important role in their victory over Brentford last night with a slick pass that culminated in Mason Greenwood's goal.

Midway through the second half of the match, with the Red Devils leading 1-0, Scott McTominay played a chipped pass for Ronaldo. He then flicked it on for Bruno Fernandes with his chest in what was an audacious piece of skill.

Fernandes then sprinted forward with the ball before squaring it off for Greenwood to tap home and double their advantage. It was the youngster's first goal in over three months but the fans were more impressed with that moment of brilliance from their Portuguese talisman.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Suddenly it clicks as Ronaldo's BRILLIANT chest-pass finds Bruno Fernandes who puts it on a plate for Mason Greenwood!



TCF @TheCR7Feed twitter.com/bhdsyd1/status… That chest pass from Cristiano Ronaldo is stupendous That chest pass from Cristiano Ronaldo is stupendous 👀twitter.com/bhdsyd1/status…

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Cristiano Ronaldo… You will never see a chest pass like that, ever. Cristiano Ronaldo… You will never see a chest pass like that, ever.

SPORF @Sporf



Manchester United grab their second of the game in the coolest of ways!

#DISUNOMICS @_NOMICS That is flipping elite from Ronaldo. Chest pass through ball unreal That is flipping elite from Ronaldo. Chest pass through ball unreal

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC That chest pass by Ronaldo before Greenwood's goal was absolutely perfect! That chest pass by Ronaldo before Greenwood's goal was absolutely perfect!

Manchester United fans sparked Messi comparisons

As usual, it sparked comparisons with Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi, whose time at PSG hasn't been plain-sailing thus far.

The Argentine has netted just once in Ligue 1 this season from 11 games, while missing a large chunk of action through injury and COVID-19.

The infection has also sidelined Messi from all three of PSG's games in 2022 so far although he's now on the verge of returning to action.

But Ronaldo fans had some gala time, taking a dig at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner with the Portuguese star's insane piece of skill:

Trey @UTDTrey Ronaldo's chest has done more than Messi's feet in 2022 Ronaldo's chest has done more than Messi's feet in 2022 😭

NUNGUA BURNA🇳🇬 ( UTD FACTOS RONALDO ) @viewsdey 🤝 The Ronaldo Chest pass to Bruno is something Messi can never do. This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT The Ronaldo Chest pass to Bruno is something Messi can never do. This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT 🐐 🤝

N∆HUEL ☆ 🇦🇷 @RealGOA7



Cristiano Ronaldo: 1

Lionel Messi: 0



The making the difference, again. Pre Assist with the chest:Cristiano Ronaldo: 1Lionel Messi: 0Themaking the difference, again. Pre Assist with the chest:🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 1🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: 0The 🐐 making the difference, again. https://t.co/vjvu4HyP0T

A Messi fanwas so impressed with Ronaldo that even he couldn't help but express his disbelief:

MYTMESSI @mytmessi That chest-controlled pass from Cristiano Ronaldo to Bruno Fernandes is surreal That chest-controlled pass from Cristiano Ronaldo to Bruno Fernandes is surreal

Ronaldo didn't score in the match, extending his goalless run in the Premier League to three games. But his chest pass highlighted the star's importance to Manchester United in building up play by knitting attacking moves.

Despite his struggles in front of goal of late, however, the 36-year-old remains the side's top-scorer in the league with eight. He's struck another six in the Champions League, dragging the Mancunian outfit into the Round of 16 with some late heroics in the group stages.

Ronaldo will be looking to end the drought when Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

