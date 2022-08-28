"His composure in finding space" - Ian Wright heaps praise on Arsenal star for his passing and pressing against Fulham

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has lavished praise on Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard for his performance in the Gunners' 2-1 victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side went into their clash with the Cottagers on the back of three wins in their first three Premier League games of the season.

Despite dominating possession, the Gunners were unable to make the most of their opportunities in the first half. Arteta's side were forced to rue their missed chances when Aleksandar Mitrovic capitalized on a horrendous error by Gabriel Magalhaes to give Marco Silva's side the lead in the 56th minute.

The north London club's captain Martin Odegaard scored just eight minutes later to equalize for the Gunners. They continued to put pressure on Fulham's defense as Gabriel made up for his defensive error by scoring the winner in the 86th minute.

A number of Arteta's players produced impressive performances, including the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli. However, it was Martin Odegaard who received plaudits from Ian Wright.

Wright believes the midfielder led by example and praised him for his passing and pressing.

"Captain, led by example today, his passing, his pressing, his composure in finding space," said Ian Wright on Match of the Day on BBC One.

Arsenal's victory helped them retain their place at the top of the Premier League table. They are currently two points of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal's performance against Fulham indicated that they have the ability to challenge for the Premier League title

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season despite being favorites for a top-four spot through the first half of the campaign. Lack of quality and depth led to the Gunners' downfall.

The north London club strengthened their squad significantly by adding Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zincheko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner to their ranks this summer.

The club's impressive pre-season gave fans hope that Mikel Arteta's side will be able to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top four this season.

However, incredible performances in their opening three Premier League games resulted in fans dreaming of Arsenal challenging for the league title.

The Gunners' gritty performance against Fulham indicated that they have the character, desire, and motivation to fight this season. They could therefore compete for the league title if they manage to maintain consistency.

