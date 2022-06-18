“His confidence has gone” – Paul Merson says Manchester United man ‘needs to turn up’ to avoid worrying future at Old Trafford 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has shared his thoughts on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's poor form. He said that the Englishman needs to turn up next season and believes he'll rediscover his mojo.

Rashford, 24, had a terrible campaign last season, scoring just four goals and providing two assists in 25 Premier League games. His performances seemed devoid of any energy, and his work ethic was often questioned.

That came after a heartbreaking penalty miss for England last summer against Italy in the Euro 2020 final. He was one of three players who missed their penalties for The Three Lions. That, along with his performances for Manchester United, seem to have taken a toll on his confidence.

However, Merson believes Rashford could still make a comeback next season under new manager Erik ten Hag. In his column for the Daily Star, he wrote:

"Marcus Rashford needs to turn up this season for Manchester United. Everything has been plain sailing for him up until recently but his confidence has gone and it's been hard for him. I'd like to think he'll be back next season but if he can't get his confidence back then you start worrying."

He added:

"All the work he did for good causes off the pitch probably took a toll on him mentally as well. But I'd expect him to bounce back. The new manager might suit him."

Rashford recently posted a video of himself training ahead of the upcoming pre-season, with the caption:

"Just the start"

Manchester United fans will be optimistic for next season, seeing their academy graduate putting the hard yards in.

Manchester United target Christian Eriksen unlikely to move to Old Trafford

As per The Athletic, midfielder Christian Eriksen is unlikely to join the Red Devils this summer.

The Danish ace is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. The Old Trafford outfit put in an offer for him, but as per the report, Eriksen wants to stay in London.

It's likely to be a battle between his current team Brentford and his former side Tottenham Hotspur for his services. Eriksen played 304 games for Spurs across competitions, scoring 69 goals and providing 90 assists.

He then joined Inter Milan in 2020, where he played under Tottenham's current manager Antonio Conte's Serie A winning team.

Hence, it seems likely Eriksen might go back to his former team, who can also offer him UEFA Champions League football, unlike Brentford and United.

