“His confidence was out of this world” – Arsenal fans rave over display from player described as ‘menace’ during 2-1 win against West Ham

Arsenal fans have praised Eddie Nketiah's performance following the striker's display in the win against West Ham on Sunday, May 1.

A goal each from centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel secured a crucial 1-2 win for the Gunners, who leapfrogged arch-rivals Tottenham into fourth-place.

The pressure was on Mikel Arteta's men following Spurs' 3-1 win against Leicester earlier in the day, but they did enough to see off the Hammers and secure their third consecutive Premier League win.

Despite not finding the back of the net, Nketiah put on an outstanding performance while leading the line for Arsenal. The 22-year-old completed the most shots of any player in the game, as well as attempting the most dribbles and winning seven duels.

Nketiah is out of contract this summer, but has recently become Arteta's first-choice number nine following Alexandre Lacazette's dip in form.

The English forward's only top-flight goals this term came against Chelsea in mid-April. However, Gunners fans have lauded the impact he has had on the side and took to Twitter to share their delight following the final whistle at the London Stadium:

•gyesi @_gyesi He didn’t score or assist today but had a brilliant game. His confidence was out of this world. Eddie Nketiah He didn’t score or assist today but had a brilliant game. His confidence was out of this world. Eddie Nketiah 📞 https://t.co/eVa6tmVUxj

Dylan Walsh @dylanwalsh_ Nketiah has been so unlucky not to score today, he’s been a menace in attack for us. Nketiah has been so unlucky not to score today, he’s been a menace in attack for us.

PLUNGER @Lunge_10 Cant believe how well nketiah has done since he has been in the starting 11. Cant believe how well nketiah has done since he has been in the starting 11. https://t.co/wa7Qxxwck4

KOSGEI🍁 @bumpy_ke Nketiah should have been on the scoresheet in this game Nketiah should have been on the scoresheet in this game

Tim Stillman @Stillberto Reckon Nketiah might’ve surpassed Lacazette’s (NPG) shot total for the season in this game? Reckon Nketiah might’ve surpassed Lacazette’s (NPG) shot total for the season in this game?

Liverpool legend heaps praise on Arsenal forward

Shortly after the London derby, Graeme Souness said he was impressed by the young forward and couldn't figure out why Arsenal had allowed his contract to expire this summer.

Nketiah didn't start a league game before his brace against Chelsea. He is likely to leave North London this summer on a free transfer in search of regular game time.

Souness believes that would be a mistake on the club's behalf, and predicts a queue of clubs will lineup for Nketiah's signature.

As per The Metro, the former Liverpool and Newcastle manager told Sky Sports:

"He was always threatening, he had a couple of shots where he came in on his right foot and made the goalkeeper work."

"You always want him to run forward, stretch the defender. His contract is about to run out and I’m amazed at that, I really am."

"He will not be short of teams wanting him. I really like him, I thought he was fabulous."

