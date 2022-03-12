"His contribution and all-round game has been exceptional" - Arsenal boss feels 20-year-old star has the capacity to score goals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Gunners youngster Gabriel Martinelli. Arteta believes Martinelli's all-round game has been incredible recently and also that the Brazilian has the capacity to score more goals.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's match against Leicester City on March 13, the Spaniard said (as quoted by football.london):

“He’s shown big signs of where he’s moving. He certainly has the capacity to score goals and be a threat. His contribution and all-round game has been exceptional.”

Arsenal @Arsenal "The only matter for me is how we train tomorrow and how we play on Sunday. The rest, this is football and it's so unpredictable, nobody knows what can happen."



🎙 @m8arteta



#ARSLEI "The only matter for me is how we train tomorrow and how we play on Sunday. The rest, this is football and it's so unpredictable, nobody knows what can happen." 💬 "The only matter for me is how we train tomorrow and how we play on Sunday. The rest, this is football and it's so unpredictable, nobody knows what can happen."🎙 @m8arteta#ARSLEI

Martinelli is expected to be a key player for the Gunners when they host the Foxes in the Premier League tomorrow. The 20-year-old has played 24 matches across all competitions for Arsenal this term, netting five goals and laying out three assists. All of his goals have come in the league across 17 matches.

Martinelli set to be crucial part of Arsenal's future

Arteta's project at the Emirates is finally up and running. The Spanish tactician seemed to be building his side around youngsters such as Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. The permanent arrivals of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer have also indicated the same.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah seemingly set to depart the club on a free transfer in the summer, Martinelli is likely to be a big part of Arsenal's future. The Brazilian's current contract expires in 2024 but has indicated that he would like to continue with the Gunners beyond that.

For now, both Martinelli and the club will be focused on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Arsenal are the current occupants of and favorites for the fourth spot in the standings. They have picked up 48 points from 25 matches and are a point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Premier League @premierleague Did your team have a productive weekend? 🤔 Did your team have a productive weekend? 🤔 https://t.co/jpP3CVNNct

The Gunners also have three games in hand over the Red Devils. However, those matches will pit them against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Regardless, they are in fantastic form, having taken wins in four of their last five league matches. Arteta's side will hope to keep the momentum going in the final few months of the season and secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy