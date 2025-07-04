"His deal is a perfect fit" - Former Real Madrid star asks club to send Endrick out on loan and back academy graduate instead

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes reckons Endrick should be sent out on loan and academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia played more often. Garcia is impressing at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The 21-year-old has scored thrice and assisted once in four games in the competition, registering a goal contribution in every game. After netting in the 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, Garcia assisted in the 3-1 win over Pachuca before finding the back of the net in the 3-0 win over RB Salzburg.

The young Spaniard then netted the only goal of the game as Los Blancos beat fellow European heavyweights Juventus to reach the quarter-final, improving to four goals and two assists in 10 games across competitions this season. Impressed by Garcia's form, Morientes told Radio Marca (as per Tribal Football):

"If Real Madrid was thinking about (Ante) Budimir (Osasuna), (Dusan) Vlahovic (Juventus) or things like that, they would have to go to the market and spend a good amount of money. ... I think Gonzalo's deal is a perfect fit.

"Gonzalo will have his minutes and his impact, but in this Club World Cup, he's undoubtedly the big news. I would like Endrick to go on loan, so he can get the minutes he hasn't had this year, and for Gonzalo to take over Endrick's role."

Xabi Alonso's side next take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (July 5) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How has Endrick fared for Real Madrid this season?

Endrick in action

Endrick has had a quiet first season at Real Madrid since arriving at the club last summer from his native Brazil. In 37 games across competitions, starting eight, he has contributed seven goals and an assist.

Surprisingly, most of those goal contributions - five goals in six games - have come in the Copa del Rey, where Los Blancos fell 3-2 in extra time to arch-rivals Barcelona in the final.

Endrick netted just once and provided an assist in 22 outings in La Liga, where Madrid finished behind domestic-treble winners Barca, with his other goal this season coming in the UEFA Champions League.

The young Brazilian is yet to feature in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury suffered last month. As per Cadena COPE (via Managing Madrid), Endrick could be sent out on loan.

