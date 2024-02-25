"His desire to play for Man United is non-existent" - Pundit slams Manchester United star's performance in 2-1 loss to Fulham

Pundit Jamie O'Hara reckons Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has lost his desire to play for the club.

Rashford, 26, is in the midst of an underwhelming campaign following a career-best 30-goal 2022-23 season. The Englishman has managed five goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions this term.

All five goals and three of his assists have come in 25 games in the Premier League, where the Red Devils are sixth in the standings after 26 games. Following their 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on Saturday (February 24), Erik ten Hag's side are now eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (52).

Against the Cottagers at home, Rashford drew a blank, with his scoring drought in the league now spanning four games following a three-game scoring run. Unimpressed with the attacker's performance at the weekend, O'Hara said (as per Sky Sports Premier League):

"His desire to play for Man United is non-existent."

Rashford is contracted with the Red Devils till 2028, but reports have emerged of the club contemplating moving on from the player this summer. As per the Guardian, PSG were interested in the Englishman in the recently concluded January transfer window.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United are in the midst of an underwhelming campaign, with their Fulham loss being their 15th reverse across competitions. Ten of these defeats have come in the league.

Ten Hag's side also struggled in Europe, finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of continental football, and a return to the competition looking unlikely for next season.

Their title defence ended early in the EFL Cup, but they are alive in the FA Cup, where their next outing is against Nottingham Forest away on Wednesday (February 28) in the fifth round.

It's key to note that the Red Devils seemed to be in resurgence since the start of the year, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning the last five, before stumbling at home to Fulham at the weekend.