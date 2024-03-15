"His desire to score just doesn't stop" – Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after creating Liverpool history

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah for becoming the first Reds star to net 20 goals across all competitions in seven successive campaigns.

Earlier on Thursday (March 14), the Reds thumped Sparta Prague 6-1 at Anfield to record a staggering 11-2 UEFA Europa League last-16 aggregate win. While Cody Gakpo produced two goals, Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Bobby Clark all netted once.

Following his 10th-minute strike against the Czech side, the Egyptian winger broke yet another record for his club. He has now scored 20 goals and laid out 13 assists in 31 matches across competitions this season.

At a post-game press conference, Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on Salah and his latest milestone. He replied (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"The stat is now not really surprising because he's an outstanding player. Mo is a special story because it was not the plan that he plays 90 minutes. But Mo is experienced enough that he recovered already during the game. I told him not to defend anymore... I don't think I ever said that to a player."

Highlighting the ex-Chelsea man's desire to score, Klopp continued:

"I've worked seven years with him, so one problem we never had was consistency. Mo is just delivering and delivering and delivering, his desire doesn't stop. His quality is anyway there, but then his desire to score just doesn't stop. He improved in so many aspects since he started here. He will not stop."

Klopp, who has won 33 of Liverpool's 45 outings this campaign, added:

"So, I'm less surprised than maybe some others. I thought it had already happened, to be honest, in this season but he was injured for a while and that's why he couldn't do it [earlier]. Otherwise, it would have happened in January or February. So, great, very good and and, as I said, great to have him back."

Liverpool hoping to sign Mohamed Salah's international teammate ahead of next term

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool are keen to team up Mohamed Salah with Egypt star Omar Marmoush this summer. They are likely to face competition from Arsenal in the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward.

Marmoush, 25, has established himself as a vital starter for Frankfurt since arriving on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg. He has recorded 15 goals and six assists in 32 games across all competitions this season.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with pace and dribbling, Marmoush would pop up as a rotational option for Liverpool. He would provide competition to Darwin Nunez and also operate as a winger if needed.