"His downfall is sickening" "He wouldn't even start for Watford now" - Fans on Twitter troll Cristiano Ronaldo as he's benched yet again for Everton vs Manchester United

Fans trolled Cristiano Ronaldo as Erik ten Hag decided not to start the Manchester United superstar for his team's Premier League clash against Everton.

United are set to take on the Toffees at Goodison Park on October 9. Ten Hag's men are currently in seventh spot in the league table, having picked up 12 points from their first seven games of the campaign.

Ten Hag decided to leave Ronaldo out of the starting line-up yet again. The Dutch tactician chose to start Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack along with Antony.

Casemiro was handed a start after coming on as a substitute during Manchester United's 6-3 loss against Manchester city at the Etihad.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter to Ten Hag announcing his team's starting XI without Ronaldo:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Cristiano Ronaldo benched again, his downfall is sickening. Just move to the MLS already Cristiano Ronaldo benched again, his downfall is sickening. Just move to the MLS already

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Cristiano Ronaldo is finished, he wouldn't even start for Watford Cristiano Ronaldo is finished, he wouldn't even start for Watford

ZZ1 @DRZZEL1 It's sad Ronaldo is finished benched once again It's sad Ronaldo is finished benched once again

George @george_koduah1 Ronaldo benched again Ronaldo benched again

Mopp⚡ @spenceisclincal No Ronaldo No Tv No Ronaldo No Tv

Benchjamin for a reason! Ronaldo on the bench again?Benchjamin for a reason! Ronaldo on the bench again?😂😂😂Benchjamin for a reason! https://t.co/4tla7ifaQb

JomboFCB🇿🇦 @VhulendaV Another PL game for Man United, Another bench warming for Ronaldo. GOAT Another PL game for Man United, Another bench warming for Ronaldo. GOAT🐐 https://t.co/iB6iiuHtOe

MR RIGHT™🇰🇪 @MrRightke Ronaldo wanted to leave Man United coz he didn't want to play Europa and boom Ten Hag decided he will be playing Europa games only Ronaldo wanted to leave Man United coz he didn't want to play Europa and boom Ten Hag decided he will be playing Europa games only😭😂

Ten Hag's side have been rather inconsistent in the league so far, losing three and winning four of their seven games. A win against 11th-placed Everton, however, will help them get back on track after a heavy defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

Former Liverpool midfielder shares opinion on Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has shared his thoughts about the involvement of Ronaldo and Casemiro in Manchester United's starting XI.

Ronaldo has only started one Premier League game for the Red Devils so far this campaign. He remained an unused substitute during United's 6-3 defeat against Pep Guardiola's side. Ten Hag has preferred to use the Portuguese legend mainly for their UEFA Europa League games.

Casemiro, meanwhile, came on from the bench as a substitute. Murphy recently wrote in his column for the Daily Mail (via Manchester Evening News):

"Those pictures of him [Ronaldo] and Casemiro sitting together against Manchester City, shaking their heads in disbelief, gives off the worst impression for the club. A similar situation may also be brewing with Casemiro if he’s not picked against Everton.

"United paid £70million for him and to have a five-time Champions League winner as understudy to Scott McTominay doesn’t make sense."

Murphy further added:

"The only explanation is that Ten Hag didn’t want to change a winning team. Conceding six at City removes that reasoning and I’d be gobsmacked if Casemiro is not in the starting XI at Goodison. If he’s not, he should be knocking on the manager’s door. Someone of his quality didn’t move to United to sit on the bench."

Ten Hag seems to have heeded Murphy's words as Casemiro will make his first Premier League start against Everton.

