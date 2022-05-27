“His experience is invaluable” – Paul Robinson claims it ‘would be a big miss’ if Liverpool star misses Champions League final against Real Madrid 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's absence from the Champions League final clash against Real Madrid on May 28 would be a huge blow.

Thiago, 31, incurred a first-half injury in the Reds' 3-1 final day victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, plunging his availability for the Champions League final in doubt.

Jurgen Klopp has since confirmed that the Spanish midfielder was due to return to training on Thursday, two days before the final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

But if the former Barcelona midfielder doesn't make the final in Paris, Robinson believes he will be a huge loss for the Anfield side, citing his experience as being key.

He told Football Insider:

“In a game like this his experience is invaluable. I expect he went off with half an eye on the Champions League. He will have wanted to give himself every opportunity."

He continued:

“Liverpool were always going to win that game. If there was any kind of doubt over his fitness or ability to play at the weekend then he has done the right thing. He has given himself an opportunity to make it."

Thiago has had an impressive season for Jurgen Klopp's side, making 38 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing five assists.

Robinson has alluded to the fine run of form the Spaniard has been in this campaign:

“It would be massive if he is fit because he’s been excellent this season. We have seen the best of him. He is one of the first names on the team sheet. To not have his quality on the field and leadership in the dressing room would be a big miss. I suspect we will see him though.”

Vinicus Jr stokes the flames ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League final with Liverpool

The Real Madrid forward wants to face Klopp's strongest team

Whether Thiago Alcantara will be fit for the huge Champions League final on May 28 remains to be seen.

But Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has urged Jurgen Klopp to field his strongest team for the clash.

Vincius Jr was asked about Liverpool's injury situation to which he replied (via Mirror):

"Hopefully they play with all of them. We want an amazing match between two teams with all their players. With 100 per cent concentration. And both fighting for the most important thing, which is the Champions League."

He added:

"We watch a lot of Liverpool games. They are a great team with a lot of strength and a lot of intensity. If we match that against them... we will win for sure."

The excitement continues to build ahead of the season's curtain closer at the Stade de France with the two European heavyweights set to lock horns.

