"His experience will count for a lot during this run-in" - Kevin Campbell says 30-year-old Liverpool star's return from injury will be a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp's team

Former FA Cup winner Kevin Campbell believes Roberto Firmino's return from injury will be a massive plus for Liverpool as they enter the business end of the season.

Firmino has not played for the Reds since a substitute appearance in their FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City on 16 April. The 30-year-old missed both legs of their UEFA Champions League semifinals as well as four Premier League matches due to a foot injury.

However, Firmino returned to the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side during their hard-fought 2-1 win against Aston Villa on 10 May. The Brazilian looks set to make the squad for the Reds' FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday (14 May) as well.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell feels Firmino's return will be welcome news for Liverpool. He told talkSPORT (as quoted by Empire of the Kop):

“It’s a massive boost. It is absolutely massive for them. They have the FA Cup final coming up. His experience will count for a lot during this run-in.”

The footballer-turned-pundit added that with the Reds going for the quadruple, the return of players from injury will be important. Campbell, however, ceded that Klopp's men are likely to lose out on the Premier League title to Manchester City:

“Liverpool are going for the quadruple, even though the league is in City’s hands. I don’t think they’ll mess up. To get one of your mainstays back at this stage of the season is really important for Jurgen Klopp.”

He concluded by stating that the trio of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are still capable of delivering the goods when deployed together:

“Even though they only have a few games left they will need to rotate. There will be some tired legs in that dressing room. Let’s not forget, Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane are electric together.”

How has Roberto Firmino fared for Liverpool this season?

Firmino has suffered from injuries and a lack of productivity in front of goal since Liverpool's Premier League-winning 2019-20 campaign. The arrivals and instant impact of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have only pushed him further down the pecking order.

Consequently, the Brazilian has only started 16 matches this season for the Merseyside outfit. He has made a total of 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and laying out four assists.

Liverpool still have to play four matches this season, including the FA Cup and Champions League finals, so Firmino could add to those numbers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee