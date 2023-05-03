"His family are going to speak" – Fabrizio Romano issues update on 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's future amid links to Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's family are set to hold initial discussions with Liverpool ahead of a potential move, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Mac Allister, 24, has emerged on a host of Premier League clubs' radars following his fine performances for the Seagulls this season. He has scored 10 goals and laid out two assists in 33 games across all competitions so far.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 16-cap Argentina international is likely to depart Brighton this summer. He is considered to be at the top of Liverpool's shortlist, as per The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

In his Here We Go podcast, Romano shed light on Mac Allister's future amid links with the Merseyside outfit. He said:

"With Alexis Mac Allister, they are there. They will speak to the player's side. When I mention the player's side, in this case, it is his family. His family are going to speak to Liverpool about the project, get the ideas of Jurgen Klopp about what they want to do. My expectation is that Mac Allister will leave Brighton 100 percent in the summer."

Should Mac Allister join the Reds this summer, he could be a regular starter ahead of Jordan Henderson in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system. He could also step in as an advanced playmaker in an offensive 4-2-3-1 setup.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 18 goals and eight assists in 105 matches for Brighton.

Daniel Carrico confirms Liverpool's interest in young defender

Former Portugal and Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico has confirmed that Liverpool are keen to sign Benfica wonderkid Antonio Silva in the upcoming summer transfer window. He told SIC Noticias' show Jogo Aberto:

"He shows that he's prepared for other flights. It's normal for a young central defender to have to acquire more experience but he has shown that he is prepared. He skipped stages because in his first season, he already made it to the national team. The big clubs, they're keeping an eye on him certainly. Liverpool are no exception."

Silva, 19, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since making his professional debut in August last year, he has scored five goals in 41 overall games for Benfica.

The Reds have scouted Silva in the recent past with the intention of snapping him up in the near future. They are set to face tough competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for the player this summer, as per Football Insider.

