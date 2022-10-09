"His favorite position is to be out there and playing", "He'll get his chance very soon" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has his say on Eden Hazard and Fede Valverde 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discussed Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard's situation following their win over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday (8 October).

Los Blancos won 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium thanks to a header from Eder Militao from a Luka Modric corner. They are currently at the top of the table ahead of Barcelona, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday (9 October).

After the match, Ancelotti was asked about Valverde, who has played in multiple positions so far in his Real Madrid career. He has played as a midfielder and a right winger.

When asked by the media about the Uruguayan's preferred position, Ancelotti said (via the club's official website):

“I’ve spoken to him, and he told me that his favorite position is to be out there and playing. He doesn’t enjoy being on the bench.”

Valverde has been in incredible form this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 11 matches across all competitions.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, was also asked about Hazard, who failed to make an appearance against Getafe. In fact, he has remained on the bench in their past five encounters in all competitions.

Speaking about the Belgian forward, Ancelotti said:

“He’s fine and is training well. He’ll get his chance very soon.”

Hazard has played just four matches so far this season, contributing one goal and one assist.Valverde, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio have been preferred over him so far.

Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Real Madrid's win over Getafe

Last season, Getafe beat Real Madrid 1-0 at home on 1 January. The Merengues took their revenge Saturday in brilliant fashion to keep their unbeaten status intact this season.

Real Madrid had 66% possession and 19 shots on goal, with four being on target.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said:

"The team played well and deserved the win. I come away very pleased because last season we slipped up here and we were more solid, and stronger in our duels this time around."

He added:

"We also managed to keep a clean sheet which is hugely important because we showed real intensity and defended very well. Militão and Rüdiger were fantastic, as was Tchouameni in front of them."

The La Liga champions will next face Shakhtar Donetsk away in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (11 October). Real Madrid will then host their eternal rivals Barcelona on 16 October in La Liga.

