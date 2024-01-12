"His off field issues stop him playing" - Erik ten Hag details reasons for Manchester United star Antony's struggles this season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested that off-field incidents have affected the performances of winger Antony this season. Ahead of the side's upcoming clash against Tottenham Hotspur, he outlined that the Brazilian could be performing much better.

The Dutchman said (via press conference):

"I can explain I think it's very simple. His off field issues stop him playing.

"First year was okay, the pre-season was very okay, first four games was very good, I've seen the game against Spurs back and he played a very good game but from the moment he was out and then he came back and didn't deliver the performance you should expect from him and he can do so much better."

Antony missed a stretch of five games for Manchester United back in September after former partner Gabriela Cavallin alleged that he had assaulted her. The attacker left the first team to attend police interviews, vehemently denying the accusations.

With no charges filed against the 23-year-old, the Red Devils brought him back into the lineup later that month. However, he has endured a terrible season. He has made 21 appearances in all competitions but has yet to score a goal or bag an assist.

Antony was taken off at half-time in Manchester United's last Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest with a suspected injury. They lost the game 2-1 at the City Ground.

However, Ten Hag has confirmed that the Brazilian would be available for selection against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

Serie A side's obstacles to move for Manchester United star revealed

Martial has failed to make his mark at Old Trafford.

Inter Milan have emerged as a potential destination for Manchester United star Anthony Martial. According to Italian outlet calciomercato.com, the Nerazzurri are keen on a deal but have a variety of conditions to satisfy before making a move.

Firstly, the Serie A side will begin negotiations only after finding an exit for Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has seen only 473 minutes of action for the side this season, scoring twice. The report claims that Saudi Pro League sides are interested in him and thus his exit could lead to a move for Martial.

Moreover, Inter Milan have suggested that the Frenchman take a massive pay cut, while also claiming that the transfer fee would be minimal or even zero. The Nerazzurri are deep in financial trouble, meaning they will have to navigate the situation carefully.

Martial has expressed his desire to stay at Old Trafford. The Athletic reported that he rejected possible moves to Marseille, Fenerbahce, and a few Saudi Pro League sides.

The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, marking the end of one of Manchester United's most disappointing signings.

Martial arrived from AS Monaco in 2015 for a reported fee of £36 million with add-ons that could have taken the fee to £58 million. In eight years, he has made 317 appearances, scoring 90 goals. He has contributed two goals and two assists in 19 matches this season.