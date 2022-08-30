"His first touch is just staggering" - Michael Owen says £29 million Liverpool ace is a 'dream for his teammates to play alongside' 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has heaped praise on Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino after his incredible display in the Reds' demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, August 27.

The 30-year-old had been the subject of intense criticism prior to the Merseyside club's clash with the Cherries due to his disappointing 2021-22 campaign, and slow start to the ongoing season.

Firmino fell down the pecking order at Liverpool last season due to a combination of injuries, inconsistent form, and the form of Diogo Jota. The Brazilian was expected to be a bit-part player this season due to the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

However, the Uruguayan's suspension and Jota's absence due to injury has seen in him start three of the Red's first four league games. He was criticized for his performances against Fulham and Manchester United, but responded with a sensational display against Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and provided three assists in his side's 9-0 victory over Scott Parker's men. Michael Owen has lauded Firmino for his 'staggering first touch' and believes he is a 'class act'.

"He was on fire. We all know the class act that he is. He is just a dream for his teammates to play alongside. How many times has Firmino dropped into those pockets? He drops into the hole and then players run into the spaces he vacates," Owen told Premier League Productions.

"His first touch is just staggering. He just caresses the ball and has great vision. And he was at the heart of the great things Liverpool did. Two goals and three assists. Brilliant."

Liverpool notched up their first win of the season over Bournemouth. Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit ninth in the league table, seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The Reds will face a tough test against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in midweek. The Magpies are still unbeaten in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliot's impressive performances have also been a major boost for Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool's midfield is currently ravaged by injuries. The Reds were without the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones for all four of their Premier League games, and Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita for three of their four games.

Jurgen Klopp has had to rely on teenager Harvey Elliot to produce the goods in recent weeks. The midfielder joined the club from Fulham in 2019. After struggling to become a prominent member of the club's first-team during his debut campaign, he joined Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Elliot impressed whilst on loan with the Championship and club and returned to Anfield ahead of last season. However, injuries reduced his involvement.

The 19-year-old has become a regular starter for Klopp's side in recent weeks due to the absence of Thiago, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones. His energy, creativity, and tenacity have been major assets for the Reds.

Elliot produced an impressive performance against Bournemouth, scoring his first goal of the season.

