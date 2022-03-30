"His football intelligence is fantastic" - Luis Garcia says Liverpool star knows what it takes to play for a Jurgen Klopp team

Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia has been impressed with how Luis Diaz settled into life at Anfield in no time.

The Reds acquired the services of Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto for a deal worth up to around £50 million. Jurgen Klopp's side would have ideally liked to sign the Colombian in the summer, but Tottenham Hotspur's interest persuaded them to bring their plans forward.

Diaz, though, has hit the ground running on Merseyside since moving from Porto in the winter transfer window. The 25-year-old forward has scored two goals from six Premier League matches for the Anfield outfit so far.

Impressed with how the Colombia international has settled at Liverpool, Garcia hailed his footballing intelligence. The Anfield great feels Diaz already knows what it takes to play for Klopp's team. He told the Echo:

"You expect at least two or three months to adapt to the rhythm of the competition, the rhythm of the team and the way the team plays. You need a lot of intensity, but he [Diaz] is a player who knows what it is to play this way. His football intelligence is fantastic and that's why he has adapted to what Jurgen Klopp wants from him."

Diaz, who has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, has played 12 matches across all competitions for the side so far. Having scored two goals for the club already, the forward will be looking to add more to his tally before the end of the season.

Luis Diaz's arrival boosts Liverpool's quadruple hopes

The Reds won their first trophy of the season in the shape of the EFL Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties in the final last month. They are now hopeful of adding more silverware to their cabinet before the campaign draws to a close.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain active in all three competitions they are a part of. They are just one point behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League and have progressed into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Anfield outfit are scheduled to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals next month. They have also been pitted against Portuguese club Benfica in the last eight of the Champions League.

Liverpool are thus hopeful of becoming the first English club to win the quadruple. It would not be wrong to say that Luis Diaz's addition in January has boosted their chances of achieving the feat.

