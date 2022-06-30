“His greatest accomplishment for Everton was two viral tweets”, “Jesus is at least 10x better” – Rival fans react as Tottenham reach agreement to sign Richarlison

Rival fans have reacted to the news that Tottenham have signed Brazilian forward Richarlison from Premier League rivals Everton.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old is set to become Spurs' fourth signing of the summer after agreeing personal terms on a deal with the north London club.
The Italian journalist added that the Brazilian international will move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for £50 million plus add-ons and is on his way to a medical in his homeland.
He netted ten times and provided five assists for Everton last season. His goals helped the Toffees survive in the top-flight despite a desperate campaign in which they came incredibly close to their first relegation since 1952.
Antonio Conte is clearly impressed with the former Watford star, who can play anywhere across the front three, including as a backup centre-forward to main man Harry Kane should he be struck down by injury.
However, rival fans have mocked Spurs for their new big-money signing, with many pointing out that their north London neighbors Arsenal paid less for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.
BBC Sport have reported that the 25-year-old striker will move to the Emirates Stadium for £45 million, with Jesus scoring 13 more Premier League goals across his career than his compatriot.
Supporters took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Spurs' impending transfer, which will be their most expensive of the window so far:
Tottenham legend claims club don't need Brazil forward Richarlison
Former striker Teddy Sheringham, who scored 98 times in 197 times for Spurs in the mid-1990s, believes Richarlison isn't the type of signing that would get the current squad excited about the new season.
Conte's side are currently preparing for a season in the Champions League, so need all the top-class reinforcments they can get, having already signed Brighton star Yves Bissouma and veteran Inter Milan wideman Ivan Perisic.
On the Brazilian's signing, Sheringham told Lord Ping (per The Express):
"I don't think he's what is needed now. Tottenham have got good attacking players; [Harry] Kane, [Heung-min] Son, [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Steven] Bergwijn is still there, [Lucas] Moura is still there. We’ve got players in the Richarlison mold and I don’t think he would be a statement signing that would get teams worried.
"If they were to sign him, what would the result be? In my day, when we signed [Jurgen] Klinsmann, a proper World Class player, everyone in the dressing room was buzzing. We knew what we were going to get from him. You need players that are going to take you to the next level and I don’t think Richarlison is one of them."