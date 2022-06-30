“His greatest accomplishment for Everton was two viral tweets”, “Jesus is at least 10x better” – Rival fans react as Tottenham reach agreement to sign Richarlison

Rival fans have reacted to the news that Tottenham have signed Brazilian forward Richarlison from Premier League rivals Everton.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old is set to become Spurs' fourth signing of the summer after agreeing personal terms on a deal with the north London club.

The Italian journalist added that the Brazilian international will move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for £50 million plus add-ons and is on his way to a medical in his homeland.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal.

He netted ten times and provided five assists for Everton last season. His goals helped the Toffees survive in the top-flight despite a desperate campaign in which they came incredibly close to their first relegation since 1952.

Antonio Conte is clearly impressed with the former Watford star, who can play anywhere across the front three, including as a backup centre-forward to main man Harry Kane should he be struck down by injury.

However, rival fans have mocked Spurs for their new big-money signing, with many pointing out that their north London neighbors Arsenal paid less for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

BBC Sport have reported that the 25-year-old striker will move to the Emirates Stadium for £45 million, with Jesus scoring 13 more Premier League goals across his career than his compatriot.

Supporters took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Spurs' impending transfer, which will be their most expensive of the window so far:

Billy Cole @billy__cole @FabrizioRomano Loool we played less for Jesus who is levels above @FabrizioRomano Loool we played less for Jesus who is levels above

ʙʀᴏᴊᴀ⁹ @BrazyBroja @FabrizioRomano Will end up another trophyless player @FabrizioRomano Will end up another trophyless player 😭

Zubin Daver @zubinofficial @FabrizioRomano Great deal for him personally given that his greatest accomplishment for Everton was two viral tweets @FabrizioRomano Great deal for him personally given that his greatest accomplishment for Everton was two viral tweets

Lyle @LyleAfcBell @FabrizioRomano Retired from winning trophies at the ripe age of 25 🤣 @FabrizioRomano Retired from winning trophies at the ripe age of 25 🤣

Tottenham legend claims club don't need Brazil forward Richarlison

Former striker Teddy Sheringham, who scored 98 times in 197 times for Spurs in the mid-1990s, believes Richarlison isn't the type of signing that would get the current squad excited about the new season.

Conte's side are currently preparing for a season in the Champions League, so need all the top-class reinforcments they can get, having already signed Brighton star Yves Bissouma and veteran Inter Milan wideman Ivan Perisic.

On the Brazilian's signing, Sheringham told Lord Ping (per The Express):

"I don't think he's what is needed now. Tottenham have got good attacking players; [Harry] Kane, [Heung-min] Son, [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Steven] Bergwijn is still there, [Lucas] Moura is still there. We’ve got players in the Richarlison mold and I don’t think he would be a statement signing that would get teams worried.

"If they were to sign him, what would the result be? In my day, when we signed [Jurgen] Klinsmann, a proper World Class player, everyone in the dressing room was buzzing. We knew what we were going to get from him. You need players that are going to take you to the next level and I don’t think Richarlison is one of them."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Tottenham, not done with Richarlison deal signed today. New negotiations round imminent to discuss details of Clément Lenglet deal, player keen on the move and clubs set to reach an agreement. Lenglet's expected to become the next Spurs signing, approved by Conte.

