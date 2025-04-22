"His head is full of mush" - Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson says Reds will get rid of 25-year-old star this summer

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the club will get rid of their striker Darwin Nunez this summer. According to the Reds icon, the Uruguayan forward's head 'is full of mush' as he continues to struggle at Anfield.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Darwin Nunez has failed to live up to his potential since joining Liverpool from Benfica in a deal worth €85 million in July 2022. The 25-year-old has a disappointing return of 40 goals and 26 assists in 138 appearances despite playing on a highly gifted attacking side.

So far this season, he's bagged just seven goals and as many assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, highlighting his struggles in front of goal. Speaking on talkSPORT, Mark Lawrenson reckoned that the Reds will let go of the player this summer.

"They’ll let Nunez go," the Irishman said. “He’s got so much pace, he stretches opposition defences.

“I just think his head is full of mush. I think they’ll cash in on him and sell him. If you’re a striker you’ve got to score goals,” he added.

In addition to Darwin Nunez's situation, Liverpool still have a couple of key decisions to make this summer. The Reds have managed to tie Mohamed Salah to a new contract, but other key players are being linked with potential departures.

At the top of the list is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is rumoured to be eyeing a move to Real Madrid. The defender's contract expires on June 30, and he has refused to renew it. Harvey Davies will also become a free agent on the same date.

Meanwhile, players like Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliot are also being linked with rumors of a potential exit.

Liverpool on course to win the Premier League title this weekend

Following their incredible performances and results from the beginning of the season, Liverpool can claim the Premier League title even before the campaign concludes. The Reds have a 13-point lead at the top of the table with five games to go.

Arne Slot's men only need to record a win when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next game at Anfield this weekend (Sunday, April 27). If they fail to claim a victory from that encounter, they would need to try again versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

It certainly wouldn't be an easy game on Sunday. The Spurs have proven to be tough opponents and have earned two wins from this fixture in their last five meetings. It remains to be seen how things will pan out this time.

