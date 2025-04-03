"His image is not always the best" - Former Real Madrid man asks club to sell Vinicius Jr and 'reinvest that money in big purchases'

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla has urged the club to sell Vinicius Jr and reinvest the funds from his sale in the playing squad. The Brazilian forward has been tipped with a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia after his recent impressive performances for the Spanish giants.

Vinicius joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 from Flamengo for a reported €45 million fee. In 306 appearances, Vinicius Jr has scored 103 times and provided 73 assists. His performances have helped the club win two UEFA Champions League titles, three LaLiga crowns, and one Copa del Rey.

However, Milla believed the Spanish giants should cut ties with the Brazilian, claiming in a recent discussion with El Desmarque that he would sell the star if he called the shots. He said via Tribal Football:

"If I were a sporting director, I would sell Vinicius and buy a striker to allow (Kylian) Mbappé to play on the left wing. Vini is a great player, but the club must also consider the image he transmits. Yes, his performances are at a high level, but his image is not always the best. He has a significant market value and Real Madrid could reinvest that money in big purchases."

Vinicius Jr is enjoying another fine campaign for Real Madrid, bagging 18 goals and 13 assists in 41 games. He is contracted to the reigning LaLiga champions until the summer of 2027.

When Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded to speculation about Vinicius Jr's future

Earlier this season, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discussed Vinicius Jr's future amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The Brazilian was linked with a blockbuster move but did not secure a move in the winter window despite interest from several clubs in his services.

In an interview in February 2024, Ancelotti, who has won UEFA Champions League five times, said via Tribal Football:

“Am I sick of hearing about this? Yes. Am I concerned? No. Does he seem happy? Yes. And we're happy with him. I have nothing to add to what I told you a few weeks back. It's not a matter to be discussed here. We don't talk about that here, and he doesn't either. I think Vinicius looks the same as ever, eager to prove he's doing the right things. He performed brilliantly in the last game and he will continue to do so because he's just starting to regain that match fitness after his injuries. He looks highly motivated, especially when you see what he did against City. The pressure was on him and he dealt with it superbly by making the difference in the match."

The Italian tactician concluded:

“I can't answer these questions about whether or not he's received any offers or if he'll change his mind. All I can do is tell you what I see, which is a happy footballer keen to do a good job and make history at this club, that's all."

Vinicius Jr. has remained a target for Saudi Arabian clubs but will be focused on helping Real Madrid retain their UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles. Los Blancos are currently in the final of the Copa del Rey and the quarterfinal of the Champions League. They are three points behind eternal rivals Barcelona in LaLiga with nine games left.

