“His influence can’t be matched”, “Loved by all” – Fans react as legendary Real Madrid duo visit Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on El Clasico day

Real Madrid legends Luis Figo and Ronaldo Nazario attended Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr game and fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are hailing the 38-year-old for his impact.

On October 28, arguably the biggest match in Spanish football took place as Real Madrid faced off against Barcelona and secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win. Jude Bellingham, yet again, was the show stealer with a sumptuous brace.

Ronaldo and Figo, though, were in attendance to watch Al-Nassr's game against Al-Fayha at the King Fahd Stadium. Knights of Najd secured a 3-1 win, courtesy of an Anderson Talisca brace and another goal from Portugal international Otavio.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo is currently in Saudi Arabia to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event in Riyadh and even attended the pre-fight weigh-in. However, he and Figo, both of whom have played for Los Blancos and Barcelona in their careers, being present to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the El Clasico sent fans berserk.

One of them commented on X, writing:

"His influence can’t be matched."

Another wrote:

"This man is loved by all."

Here are some of the best reactions on X after Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo attended Al-Nassr's latest Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Fayha:

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's calma celebration ahead of the El Clasico

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is the new star in the block. He has gotten off to an unbelievable start to his stint as a Los Blancos player. Bellingham has so far scored 13 goals and has provided three assists in 13 appearances for the Madrid giants.

Bellingham was the difference maker in the recent El Clasico at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys with a brace. Ahead of the El Clasico, Bellingham recalled Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous calma celebration during a La Liga El Clasico in the 2011-12 season.

With the game tied at 1-1, Ronaldo latched onto a Mesut Ozil pass to score the winner at Camp Nou and virtually secured the La Liga title for Real Madrid. He then pulled off the iconic calma celebration. Bellingham said ahead of the Barca showdown (via GOAL):

"I always remember celebrations. I remember Ronaldo at Camp Nou and [doing] calma. Stuff like that sticks with you in your head, the iconic moments."

Real Madrid fans are over the moon with Jude Bellingham after his spectacular start at the club. The Englishman has exceeded expectations so far. Whether he can have a legacy like Cristiano Ronaldo had at the club remains to be seen.