“His left foot is bigger than Messi”, “Winning next Ballon d’Or” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr comeback win over Istiklol

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr claimed a 3-1 victory against FC Istiklol just days after Lionel Messi missed out on playing the US Open Cup final.

The goals keep on coming for Ronaldo who has made a scintillating start to the season with Al-Aalami. However, Istiklol took a shock lead in the 44th minute of the two sides' AFC Champions League Group E encounter through Senin Sebai.

Al-Nassr headed in at halftime 1-0 down much to the surprise of many given they were heavy favorites to come away with a win. The visitors' lead lasted until the 66th minute when Ronaldo came to the fore at KSU Football Field.

The Saudi Pro League top scorer bagged his first AFC Champions League goal by showing his persistence. He needed two bites of the cherry to eventually lift the ball over Russian goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov and grab a vital equalizer.

Anderson Talisca then bagged a brace (72', 77') as Luis Castro's men fought back to maintain their perfect start to the AFC Champions League campaign. They sit top of Group E with four wins from four games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now bagged 11 goals and six assists in 10 games across competitions so far this season. He's showing that age is just a number with yet another captivating performance for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese icon's superb display comes days after his longtime rival sat out Inter Miami's 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final due to injury. The two legendary attackers are no longer competing in Europe but there is still a sense of rivalry despite playing across the globe from one another.

Ronaldo's delightful chip was scored with his left foot and one fan couldn't help but name Messi in reaction:

"Ronaldo is the GOAT for a reason. His Left foot is bigger than Messi."

Another fan has backed the Al-Nassr superstar to win his sixth Ballon d'Or next year:

"Agenda aside Cristiano Ronaldo is winning next year Ballon d'Or."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Al-Aalami made it two wins from two in Group E of the AFC Champions League:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could reportedly face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could clash in another friendly.

Many deemed the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi to be over when the two icons headed out of Europe this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined MLS side Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The last time the two footballing icons played against one another was in a friendly in January. PSG beat Riyadh All-Stars 5-4 in an enthralling game in which Ronaldo was named man of the match. He bagged a brace while Messi also grabbed one goal for the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Al-Bilad Daily journalist Ali Alabdallh reports that the two could lock horns once again. He claims that an international marketing company is trying to put together a friendly between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami.

It could be the final time the iconic forwards square off given their careers are now on separate paths. It's bound to shatter viewership numbers as both have drawn more eyes to the Saudi Pro League and the MLS, respectively.