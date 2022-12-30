"His legacy will never be forgotten" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe posts heartfelt tribute to Pele 

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has posted a message for Pele after the Brazilian legend passed away. The Frenchman stated that the legacy of the "king of football" would never be forgotten.

Pele passed away at the age of 82, following a month in the hospital. The Brazilian legend was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo in late November due to complications regarding his colon cancer.

Mbappe posted a tribute for the game's first global icon after news of his death broke. The Frenchman took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts and posted a photo with the Brazilian legend with the caption:

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."

Kylian Mbappe and Pele exchanged messages earlier in December

Kylian Mbappe and Pele exchanged messages during the FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman asked his fans to pray for the Brazilian legend when reports about his hospitalization were published in the media.

However, Pele posted a positive update about his health on Instagram. He revealed that he was doing better and was watching Brazil's matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He posted:

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too. Thank you so much for everything."

The Brazilian legend sent another message to Mbappe after the FIFA World Cup final while congratulating Argentina and Messi.

The Brazilian legend was full of praise for the Frenchman and labeled him the future of football following his four goals (a hat-trick in the match plus a penalty in the shootout).

"Today football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport."

Mbappe is now the highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup under the age of 24, a record that was held by the Brazilian legend for 60 years.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes