His legs don’t move quite as quickly as they once did” – Alan Smith makes honest admission about ‘very good servant’ at Arsenal

Football pundit Alan Smith believes that Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has gotten slower over the years.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the football pundit gave his verdict on Lacazette and his abilities, saying:

“Lacazette has been a very good servant, but you know, his legs don’t move quite as quickly as they once did. He was never quick, but with Aubameyang now gone, that is an area where Arsenal are now short.”

The 30-year-old French striker has indeed been a good servant to Arsenal, with the former Lyon striker coming to the club under Arsene Wenger in 2017. Lacazette has helped the Gunners' cause with 71 goals in 198 appearances for the club. With his contract expiring in the summer, he is widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will likely have to focus on signing a striker in the summer, with the Gunners having a distinct lack of attacking options at the moment. Until then, however, they will have to make do with Lacazette, who is not doing a bad job for Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners have enjoyed great form this season after a stumbling start back in August and September. So far, they've risen across the table and look like strong contenders for the top four in the league.

Arsenal to fight other Premier League clubs for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby: Reports

The Gunners have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in their bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby. This is according to a report from Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger.

The sensational 22-year-old has been phenomenal for Leverkusen this season, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists across competitions.

His impressive performances has earned him a call-up to Didier Deschamps' competitive French national team. The time seems about right for the forward to move to a larger European side, following his exploits in Germany.

The Gunners will hope to beat other clubs for his signature this summer.

