"His legs look tired" - Gabby Agbonlahor says age has finally caught up with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has slowed down because of his age. Agbonlahor said that the 37-year-old forward is not offering much up front, and does not warrant a starting berth.

Ronaldo remains United's top scorer across competitions this season, but has netted only once this year. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said about Ronaldo's recent struggles:

“For a lot of Man United fans, it will be painful watching Ronaldo at the moment. He’s 37; he’s outdone most footballers by five or six years, but you can’t hide from ageing. Age catches up with everyone, and it looks like it has caught up with Ronaldo."

"His legs look tired; he doesn’t look as quick and sharp getting round players. He’s also not a presser from the front either. With all those things, it doesn’t make sense for him to keep starting."

He added:

“But who else have they got? They’ve not got many other options in there. Unless they play Rashford as a striker or a false nine. It’s a big worry for Man United if they have Ronaldo and Cavani as the options up there for next season."

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form for Manchester United is poor

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enduring one of the worst runs in front of goal in his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has scored just once in his last ten games across competitions. That came against Brighton & Hove Albion in United's 2-0 Premier League win in February.

Despite his dry spell in front of goal, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The Portuguese star has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions.

90min @90min_Football Ralf Rangnick has doubts Ronaldo can lead the United line in the future after only one goal in his last 10 games. 🤕



Worrying. Ralf Rangnick has doubts Ronaldo can lead the United line in the future after only one goal in his last 10 games. 🤕Worrying.

It is, however, worth noting that Ralf Rangnick is currently deprived of attacking options up front. Apart from Ronaldo, the only other option at the German's disposal is Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani. However, the former PSG striker has recently been ruled out with a groin injury, leaving Rangnick with no other option but to start Ronaldo.

This recent run of poor form has put question marks on Ronaldo's future at United. According to Eurosport, the 37-year-old forward could leave Old Trafford at the end of the season if United fail to secure Champions League football next season.

Edited by Bhargav