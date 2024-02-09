“His lies and hypocrisy are disgusting” - Hong Kong lawmaker expresses ‘hate’ for Lionel Messi after fury over friendly snub

Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip has blasted Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi after he failed to make an appearance during a friendly against Hong Kong XI.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami faced Hong Kong XI in a friendly on Sunday, February 4. The Herons cruised to a 4-1 win, with Robert Taylor, Lawson Sunderland, Leonardo Campana, and Ryan Sailor scoring one goal apiece.

An estimated 38,000 fans at the Hong Kong Stadium paid up to $624 to catch a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner play live. However, much to their fury, Messi remained on the bench for the entire duration of the game due to a reported hamstring adductor injury.

Government officials were allegedly informed on multiple occasions that the Argentine ace would feature. Despite being contractually obligated to play at least 45 minutes, Tata Martino opted not to risk the former.

Ip told BBC Sport (via GOAL):

"Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami, and the black hand behind them for the deliberate and calculated snub. Messi should never be allowed to return to Hong Kong. His lies and hypocrisy are disgusting."

To add insult to injury for the Hong Kong fans, Messi made a second-half appearance against Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe just three days later, which the Herons lost 4-3 on penalties.

"Will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona" - When Deco made bold claim on Lionel Messi

Barcelona sporting director Deco made a pointed claim in October 2023, stating that Lionel Messi would get his farewell game at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The 36-year-old was emotionally forced to leave the Blaugrana in the summer of 2021 due to their financial woes. He went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for two years.

Many fans thought Messi deserved a proper farewell, fitting for arguably the club's greatest-ever player. Deco told Lance (via ESPN):

"He [Messi] will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when that will be, we don't know. He will always be the greatest idol in the club's history. The club had great idols, like [Johan] Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all."

Lionel Messi plied his trade for Barcelona for 17 seasons, scoring 672 goals and registering 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions.