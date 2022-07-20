"His maturity is ridiculous" - Emile Smith Rowe blown away by 'strong' Arsenal star

Emile Smith Rowe has been left impressed by his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka's maturity at a tender age. The duo have become first-team regulars after graduating from the club's youth system.

Bukayo Saka had an excellent 2021/22 season for the Gunners. The 20-year-old attacker contributed 12 goals and provided seven assists from 43 appearances across all competitions. It is also worth mentioning that Saka played a part in all 38 Premier League games last season, starting 36 of them.

All this came after a disappointing Euro 2020 where Saka missed a crucial penalty in the final to deny England their first European Championship title. Emile Smith Rowe, however, commended his teammate's strength in coming back from the disappointment to enjoy an excellent season with his club.

Speaking to the Daily Mail (via The Boot Room), Emile Smith Rowe was quoted as saying the following:

“I’ve grown up with him, I’ve known him for a long time. So for him to come through it, it’s no surprise to see how strong he is. At such a young age, his maturity is ridiculous. I’m happy for him and long may it continue.”

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have been Arsenal's key players over the past couple of seasons. Smith Rowe himself had a great last season, contributing 11 goals and two assists from 37 outings across all competitions.

The duo will now be expected to carry their good form into the new season as Arsenal aim to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League. It is worth mentioning that Bukayo Saka recently scored in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton in a pre-season friendly. New signing Gabriel Jesus scored the other goal.

Gabriel Jesus will be seen as the Gunners' leading striker leading into the new season. The Brazil international has been signed from Manchester City for a fee of around £45 million.

Arsenal face Orlando City in a pre-season friendly

The Gunners have traveled to Orlando to play two pre-season friendlies. Mikel Arteta's side will first face local MLS side Orlando City on July 20. This will be their second pre-season game in the United States after their aforementioned clash against Everton.

Following their game against Orlando City, Arsenal will take on London rivals Chelsea on July 23. They will then return to England to play their final pre-season friendly against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

