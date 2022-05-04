"His numbers are incredible" - Alan Hutton compares Liverpool star to Cristiano Ronaldo after latest update on contract

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton has compared Liverpool midfielder James Milner to Cristiano Ronaldo with regards to their fitness in the twilight of their respective careers.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are keen to offer James Milner a new one-year deal. This will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Alan Hutton believes the wealth of experience Milner brings will be vital for the Reds going forward. The 37-year-old Scotsman stated that Milner's fitness will also allow him to play in the Premier League for a long period of time similar to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Hutton was quoted as saying the following:

"You can't buy that. He's one of those guys, that kind of Cristiano Ronaldo type, that has looked after himself since day one. He's never veered from that and he's reaping the rewards at this moment in time. He can continue to play at such a high level. His numbers are incredible."

He added:

"As well as that, the character around the place. He's a guy who has been there, seen it, done it and bought the t-shirt. You would want him there. You can rely on him. Whenever he really needs somebody, whether it be at full-back or midfield, he's your man. So it doesn't surprise me that they want him for at least another year."

James Milner has yet again been a reliable option for Jurgen Klopp to turn to coming off the bench. The 36-year-old midfielder has made 36 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions and has contributed three assists.

As things stand, Milner's contract runs out at the end of the 2021-22 season and he will be in a position to leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also had a great season with Manchester United despite being 37 years old. The Portuguese forward is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 24 times in 37 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to find the net against Liverpool this season

Despite scoring a plethora of goals this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score against Liverpool.

It is worth mentioning that the forward could only face Liverpool once this season. That came at Old Trafford back in October when Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did score on that occasion but his goal was ruled out by VAR.

The Portuguese forward was then not part of the Manchester United squad which traveled to Anfield last month.

The 37-year-old was given special leave after his newborn son tragically lost his life. The Red Devils lost 4-0 on that occasion.

