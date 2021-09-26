"His numbers are insane and incredible" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on 'exceptional' Liverpool superstar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on winger Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian superstar netted his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds.

Speaking after Liverpool's entertaining 3-3 draw against Brentford, Klopp called Salah a Liverpool legend who will be talked about for many years to come due to his exceptional numbers.

Klopp said:

"Two weeks ago he scored 100 in the league, now 100 (in the league) for Liverpool. We gave him already the shirt with 100 on the back, so maybe we now have to give him another one!

"But exceptional. We all know in the future when people look back, people will speak about some players in this team 100% and 100% about Mo Salah because his numbers here are insane and incredible."

Mohamed Salah became the fastest Liverpool player to reach 100 top-flight goals in the club's history. The 29-year-old forward took 151 matches to reach the milestone, beating the great Roger Hunt by just one game.

Klopp also said Salah might become the fastest to reach 150 goals for the club. The Liverpool manager added:

"But I know Mo. And he is now sitting in the dressing room and thinking about the two chances that he missed or didn’t take.

"Maybe next time he will the quickest player to score 150 goals. It is an absolutely outstanding achievement, no doubt."

Mohamed Salah netted the second goal for Liverpool before Brentford came back from behind twice to level the game at 3-3.

As things stand, Salah is level with West Ham's Michail Antonio and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy as the leading goalscorers in the Premier League so far this season with five goals.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League table

After getting a draw in their away game against Brentford, Liverpool sit at the summit of the Premier League table on 14 points, one point ahead of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Manchester United lost to Aston Villa while Chelsea were beaten at home by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City which helped Liverpool secure top spot even before playing their game against Brentford.

However, the Reds are not guaranteed to stay at the top at the end of game-week six. If Brighton beat Crystal Palace on Monday night, they have a chance to leap ahead of all aforementioned clubs and top the table with 15 points.

Goal @goal Brighton will go TOP of the Premier League if they beat rivals Crystal Palace on Monday 🤯 Brighton will go TOP of the Premier League if they beat rivals Crystal Palace on Monday 🤯 https://t.co/z0jhbG2hTR

Edited by Arjun Panchadar