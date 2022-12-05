“His parents must be so proud, love him” - Gary Lineker wowed by ‘sensational’ England star’s performance against Senegal 

England legend Gary Lineker was amazed by Jude Bellingham's 'sensational' performance in the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 4).

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka got the job done for Gareth Southgate's team, who roared into the quarterfinals in style to set up a date with reigning champions France.

Bellingham was the star of England's show despite not scoring, as the Borussia Dortmund starlet provided two assists in a clinical display of creativity. He made an intelligent run through the heart of Senegal's defence to lay it off for Henderson to fire home England's opener in the 38th minute.

The 22-year-old was the architect of their second too, sparking a counter-attack by pouncing on a loose ball before feeding Foden, who squared it to an unmarked Kane.

Lineker, a former England international, praised Bellingham for his performance, calling him 'unbelievably good' while also exclaiming that the player's parents must be proud of him. He wrote on Twitter:

"Goodness me, @BellinghamJude is unbelievably good. He’s the leader in this team. His parents must be so proud. Love him."

On Foden's contribution to Kane's goal, Lineker wrote:

"Sensational from @BellinghamJude again, he does everything, and @HKane gets his first goal of the tournament. Happy days."

Having also scored a goal in their 6-2 thrashing of Iran in their opening game, Bellingham is now the first player under 20 to score and assist in the same World Cup since Lionel Messi in 2006.

With Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka also making waves, England's future seems to be really bright.

England face France in enticing quarterfinal clash

England cantered into the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where reigning champions France lie in wait following their 3-1 defeat of Poland earlier in the day.

The Three Lions may seem like the underdogs against the defending champions but showed their potential with a clinical display against Senegal, with some of their young guns admirably stepping up to the plate.

Harry Kane couldn't have chosen a better game to open his account in Qatar, which could just be the confidence boost he needs ahead of the key meeting with Les Bleus.

England have never reached back-to-back World Cup semifinals, but if there's a time that could happen, it's now.

