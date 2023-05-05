“His passion is a strength” – Ten Hag defends Antony after tussle with Lewis Dunk during Manchester United defeat to Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended Antony, insisting his passion is strength after being booked for tussling with Lewis Dunk on Thursday, May 4. The Red Devils conceded an injury-time goal through a penalty to lose the away Premier League game 1-0.

Antony was angry when he did not receive a free-kick in the 69th minute of the match, and seconds later, he hacked down Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Lewis Dunk confronted him for his challenge, and the referee booked the pair.

During a recent interview, Ten Hag said that passion and desire are essential to winning games and battles in football. He praised Antony's ambitious attitude but noted that it must be controlled to a certain extent.

He said via The Manchester Evening News:

"Yeah, but his passion is a strength. Of course, until a certain level you have to control it. You need passion and desire to win your games and win battles in the game.''

He added:

"It is very strong with him and he is very ambitious. Don't go over the top, stay focused on your game and what the game needs and if he does that he is a great player. I think his improvement is quite obvious and clear."

United's away form has been in question this whole season, as they have only gained six points from a possible 33 against teams in the top 12. However, their impressive home record has kept them alive in the top-4 race in the Premier League.

Despite the recent defeat and Antony's booking, Manchester United supporters have high hopes for the Brazilian winger. In the game against Brighton, Antony had one shot on target while two went off target.

He also missed a big goal-scoring opportunity in the game's early minutes, which could have given United an early lead.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident of Champions League qualification despite loss against Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains confident that his team will qualify for the Champions League this season.

United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League, four points clear of Liverpool, with one game in hand. Newcastle, currently in third place with 63 points, also has one game in hand.

Speaking to reporters, Ten Hag said that his team has everything in their hands and just needs to focus on their performance. He added that being in the Champions League is vital, and they will do everything in their power to secure a spot.

He said:

"Manchester United need to be there in the Champions League. We want to be there because we want to challenge the best teams in the world so we do everything in our power to get that done.''

With only a few matches left in the season, Eirk ten Hag said that the team's focus will be on securing their spot in the Champions League.

