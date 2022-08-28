“His personality and energy have given Arsenal a lift” – Charlie Adam names Gunners star who ‘brought life to the game’ against Fulham

BBC pundit and former Liverpool player Charlie Adam has praised Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah for his performances against Fulham on August 27. He stated that the Englishman provided the Gunners with the spark they needed to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

Arsenal fell behind in the 56th minute at the Emirates in their Premier League clash. Gabriel Magalhaes' mistake allowed Fulham to take the lead as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 100th goal for the club.

However, the Gunners were level after eight minutes when Martin Odegaard equalized through a deflected shot.

Manager Arteta brought on Nketiah to replace left-back Kieran Tierney right after Mitrovic's goal for the visitors. The 23-year-old made an instant impact as he dazzled throughout the rest of the game.

Adam noted the player's performance while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, as the Scottish footballer said:

“His personality and energy have given Arsenal a lift. Only one team looks like scoring right now.” (h/t tbrfootball.com)

Bernd Leno made six saves against his former club. However, the German shot-stopper was beaten in the 85th minute when Gabriel made amends for his previous error and sealed all three points for his team.

The Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, made a smart save late in the game to keep the home side's lead intact.

Mikel Arteta's men are currently at the top of the Premier League table after winning all four of their league games this season so far. They are the only side in the league with a perfect record so far this season.

Arsenal win first four league games of the season for the third time in their history

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have started their Premier League campaign with four straight wins

With a fourth straight win, the Gunners recorded 12 points from their first four league games for the third time in their history.

The previous two occasions were under legendary French manager Arsene Wenger.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 2003/04:

◉ 2004/05: 🥈

◉ 2022/23:



Where will they finish this campaign? 🤔 Arsenal have won their first four games of a Premier League season for the third time:◉ 2003/04:◉ 2004/05: 🥈◉ 2022/23:Where will they finish this campaign? 🤔 Arsenal have won their first four games of a Premier League season for the third time:◉ 2003/04: 🏆◉ 2004/05: 🥈◉ 2022/23: ❓Where will they finish this campaign? 🤔 https://t.co/LKe0ZDd7CG

In 2003-04, the Gunners achieved the feat for the first time in their history. They remained unbeaten for the entire season and eventually lifted the Premier League trophy. To this day, they remain the only side in the history of the league to go an entire season unbeaten.

The Gunners won their first four games of the very next season (2004-05) as well. However, they had to be content with the second spot on that occasion.

Mikel Arteta has recapitulated the feat with a young and vibrant Arsenal team this season. The squad looks full of promise with the performances to show for it.

They will look to challenge for trophies and progress from their fifth-placed finish last season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh