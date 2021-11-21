“His place in the club’s history will always be secure” - Manchester United release statement after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has officially left his post as Manchester United manager following a torrid result against Watford yesterday. An emergency board meeting at Old Trafford was reported to have taken place after the game, which has resulted in the Norwegian's sacking today.

GOAL @goal Manchester United suffer their biggest ever Premier League defeat against a promoted side 😬 Manchester United suffer their biggest ever Premier League defeat against a promoted side 😬 https://t.co/Sw2Ggpjh53

According to an official statement from Manchester United, the decision was difficult to come by, but disappointing results forced their hand:

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success".

The club also made it clear that the decision to part ways with Solskjaer does not remove his presence in United's history:

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."

Although Darren Fletcher was reportedly set to become acting manager, the club has announced Michael Carrick instead:

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️



#MUFC Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️ Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC

Dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly cost a hefty £7.5 million, according to The Sun. The amount is said to cover his full year salary as part of a severance package.

Sorry for smiling there: Solskjaer apologized after Manchester United loss

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

While he was quizzed about his players starting poorly in one of his last interviews as Manchester United manager, Solskjaer was seen smiling in response. However, he quickly corrected himself:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Sorry for smiling there, but that’s human beings. You’re surprised [by the start], all these good lads, top players, top professionals, when it’s not going for you it’s going against you and it’s hard to play with that mental break."

Edited by Parimal