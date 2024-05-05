“His positioning has been amazing" - Pundit praises Liverpool star's performance in 4-2 win over Spurs

Pundit Dion Dublin hailed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's performance in the 4-2 Premier League home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (May 5).

Jurgen Klopp's men have struggled in recent games, winning twice in seven games across competitions. However, they turned the tide around against Spurs, with Salah opening the scoring.

It has not been the easiest period for the Egyptian ace, who has struggled with form in recent weeks. He has not scored - excluding penalties - in eight games. He also got into a rather public spat with manager Jurgen Klopp in the previous game against West Ham, which raised questions about his future at the club.

However, it seems like all is good, as the forward was in the starting lineup against Spurs, and he impressed, much to the delight of pundit Dion Dublin. Talking about the Egyptian ace on BBC 5 Live (via Rousing The Kop), Dublin said:

“Salah is on every single time. His positioning has been amazing. He has got his arm up saying, ‘Put it over the full-back, I am ready right now.”

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad after Tottenham win

Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his side following their 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The Reds came out comfortable winners against the Champions League hopefuls as they consolidated their hold of third place. Speaking to SkySports (via DaveOCKOP) after the final whistle, the German manager was full of praise for his side:

"We are outstanding until we are not. It was a really good game. Tottenham can put pressure on Aston Villa again for the Champions League. In high performance things, you need a spark.

"I would say three points is enough and the boys thought that. Anfield was a special place today. We were 4-0 up, I made the changes and we lost organisation. Tottenham showed how good they could be. I was happy with the performance.”

Liverpool take on Aston Villa in their next fixture on May 13 and will hope to repeat their impressive performance in his final away fixture in charge of the club. Tottenham, meanwhile, take on Burnley before they play a potentially title-deciding game against reigning champions Manchester City at home on May 14.

Spurs know that they must win all their three remaining games to stand any chance of making next season’s Champions League. They trail fourth-placed Aston Villa (67) by seven points.