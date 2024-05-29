"His presence just gives me focus and motivates me a lot" - Inter Miami star details experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has shared light on his experience of playing with Lionel Messi. The American teenager has played with the Herons since 2022.

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game and has made his mark in South Florida since arriving on a free transfer last summer. He helped them to their first title - the Leagues Cup - last year and propelled them to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference this term.

Cremaschi - who has played wih Messi since last summer - said on the Morning Footy podcast (as per Inter Miami news) about his experience of playing with the Argentinian:

Trending

“His presence is big, so you’re always trying to focus on what you’re doing and what you can do to help him, and it helps me a lot because I play close to him, and I need to know his position, and his presence just gives me focus and motivates me a lot.”

The 19-year-old American has two goals in 10 outings across competitions this season for the Herons, having missed 15 games due to pubalgia.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a stellar start to the season - his first in American football with Inter Miami since arriving last summer on a free transfer after nearly two decades in Europe.

Despite missing a few games due to injury, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has racked up 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and nine assists in 10 games - have come in MLS, where Tata Martino's side lead second-placed FC Cincinnati by a point, having played a game more.

Messi has provided two goals and as many assists in three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons crashed out in the quarterfinals after a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Monterrey last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback