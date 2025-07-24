  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • "His professional and human conduct was reprehensible" - Pundit slams Arsenal-bound Viktor Gyokeres for forcing exit from Sporting CP

"His professional and human conduct was reprehensible" - Pundit slams Arsenal-bound Viktor Gyokeres for forcing exit from Sporting CP

By Aaryan Nagraj
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:34 GMT
SL Benfica v Sporting CP - Portuguese Cup 2024/2025 - Final - Source: Getty
Viktor Gyokeres has been slammed for his treatment of Sporting CP ahead of his move to Arsenal

Football coach and pundit Laurindo Filho has lambasted Arsenal-bound forward Viktor Gyokeres for his 'lack of professionalism' towards Sporting CP during his transfer saga. The 43-year-old hit out at the Swede for supposedly forcing his way out of Lisbon in favour of a move to the Emirates.

Ad

Since his move to Sporting from EFL Championship side Coventry City for a reported €24 million fee in 2023, Gyokeres has racked up videogame-like goalscoring numbers. He has bagged 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Leoes, averaging a whopping 1.34 goal contributions per 90 minutes.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the Swedish marksman last summer before he decided to continue his stay at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. This summer, after a drawn-out transfer courtship with Sporting and the 27-year-old, the Gunners are finally about to add him to their attacking ranks. The striker refused to join the pre-season training with Sporting to force an exit this summer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Filho was critical of Gyokeres' approach to the situation, telling A Bola (via GOAL):

"Precisely that lack of professionalism, that lack of character in my opinion, on the part of the Swede. In the end, that's what will remain. It's not just about goals, but about helping the club win titles again. As with everything in life, time ends up being a good counsellor. And Gyokeres, who could have been a legendary figure at Sporting, will now be remembered only as a great goalscorer."
Ad
"It's difficult to place Gyokeres among Sporting's immortals when his professional and human conduct was reprehensible. Sporting has, for example, Manuel Fernandes as one of its symbols, and Gyokeres will never be beside him in the club's history. But he could have been, had he known how to act and carry himself throughout this process," Filho added.
Ad

According to multiple sources, Gyokeres' move to Arsenal will be made official in the next few days. The deal is reported to be worth an initial £54.8 million with another £8.6 million in add-ons.

"We're delighted" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta welcomes new signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted after the signing of young defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia was made official on Thursday.

Ad

Mosquera made 90 appearances for the LaLiga side, impressing everyone with his strength, on-ball presence, and tough tackling. He joined the Gunners for a reported £13 million initial fee, with the deal officially being announced.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta lavished praise on the young centre-back. He said:

"We're delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal... He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides. He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season... We look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us. From all of us, we welcome Cristhian and his family to the club."
Ad

Besides Mosquera, Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi (£55.8 million), Noni Madueke (£48.5 million plus add-ons), Christian Norgaard (£10 million plus add-ons), and Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5 million). They are also expected to wrap up the signing of star forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting over the next few days.

About the author
Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.

A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.

Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.

When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications