"His professional and human conduct was reprehensible" - Pundit slams Arsenal-bound Viktor Gyokeres for forcing exit from Sporting CP

Football coach and pundit Laurindo Filho has lambasted Arsenal-bound forward Viktor Gyokeres for his 'lack of professionalism' towards Sporting CP during his transfer saga. The 43-year-old hit out at the Swede for supposedly forcing his way out of Lisbon in favour of a move to the Emirates.Since his move to Sporting from EFL Championship side Coventry City for a reported €24 million fee in 2023, Gyokeres has racked up videogame-like goalscoring numbers. He has bagged 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Leoes, averaging a whopping 1.34 goal contributions per 90 minutes.Arsenal were linked with a move for the Swedish marksman last summer before he decided to continue his stay at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. This summer, after a drawn-out transfer courtship with Sporting and the 27-year-old, the Gunners are finally about to add him to their attacking ranks. The striker refused to join the pre-season training with Sporting to force an exit this summer.Filho was critical of Gyokeres' approach to the situation, telling A Bola (via GOAL):&quot;Precisely that lack of professionalism, that lack of character in my opinion, on the part of the Swede. In the end, that's what will remain. It's not just about goals, but about helping the club win titles again. As with everything in life, time ends up being a good counsellor. And Gyokeres, who could have been a legendary figure at Sporting, will now be remembered only as a great goalscorer.&quot;&quot;It's difficult to place Gyokeres among Sporting's immortals when his professional and human conduct was reprehensible. Sporting has, for example, Manuel Fernandes as one of its symbols, and Gyokeres will never be beside him in the club's history. But he could have been, had he known how to act and carry himself throughout this process,&quot; Filho added.According to multiple sources, Gyokeres' move to Arsenal will be made official in the next few days. The deal is reported to be worth an initial £54.8 million with another £8.6 million in add-ons.&quot;We're delighted&quot; - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta welcomes new signingArsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted after the signing of young defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia was made official on Thursday.Mosquera made 90 appearances for the LaLiga side, impressing everyone with his strength, on-ball presence, and tough tackling. He joined the Gunners for a reported £13 million initial fee, with the deal officially being announced.Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta lavished praise on the young centre-back. He said:&quot;We're delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal... He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides. He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season... We look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us. From all of us, we welcome Cristhian and his family to the club.&quot;Besides Mosquera, Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi (£55.8 million), Noni Madueke (£48.5 million plus add-ons), Christian Norgaard (£10 million plus add-ons), and Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5 million). They are also expected to wrap up the signing of star forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting over the next few days.