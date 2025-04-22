"His redemption starts today", "Hope he cooks tonight" - Barcelona fans react as outcast named in XI to face Mallorca in LaLiga clash

Barcelona fans online were hopeful about Ansu Fati starting against Mallorca in LaLiga on Tuesday, April 22. The Catalans are table leaders in the league with 73 points from 32 games.

Ad

Hansi Flick decided to rest multiple regular starters in Barcelona's clash against Mallorca and included several outcasts in the starting XI. Wojciech Szczesny starts in the goal as usual. The backline features Hector Fort and Eric Garcia as the full-back duo, with Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez as centre-backs. Jules Kounde and Pau Cubarsi were rested.

The midfield features Gavi, Pedri, and Dani Olmo, who is now ready to start after an injury break. There were not many changes in this department. The attacking line-up features Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati. This marks Fati's second start this season after being benched for multiple months.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X to react to the Barcelona line-up, with many being excited about Ansu Fati starting after so long. One X user said:

"Heavily rotated squad! Ansu Fati actually starts! Really hope he cooks tonight. Kounde finally rested. Raphinha, Frenkie, and Cubarsi also rested. Interested to see how this works!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hansi Flick has given Ansu Fati one last chance. If he messes it up, his Barcelona career is over. He better take it with both hands and drop a masterclass," a fan mentioned.

"Tonight is do or die for Ansu Fati's Barcelona career," a Culer opined.

"Ansu Fati is starting. Man I can’t believe this. The world will hear of us again," another netizen remarked.

Ad

Fans continued to react to Fati being included in the line-up:

"Ansu Fati’s redemption starts today," an X user chimed in.

"ANSU FATI PLAYS. Prayed for times like this," a fan commented.

"Ansu starting? Feels like a win already man.. my guy must prove himself today," an X user added.

"I can’t understand the reactions" - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick weighs in on Hector Fort and Ansu Fati's frustrations for being benched

Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the Mallorca clash, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick addressed Ansu Fati and Hector Fort's frustrations for not getting regular game time.

Ad

His comments came after Fati was reportedly seen kicking a water cooler for not being subbed on during their 4-3 win against Celta Vigo in LaLiga. Fort, meanwhile, reportedly did not listen to Flick's explanations for not giving him game time and refused to speak to the coach.

"I can understand they are disappointed, but I can’t understand the reactions. I want to see the right reaction when they play on the pitch, not after a match that we won," Flick said to reporters on Monday (via Barca Blaugranes).

Ansu Fati has played only 191 minutes in nine appearances for Barca this season. His frequent injuries led Flick to not include him in his plans. Meanwhile, Hector Fort has always been a backup for Jules Kounde in the right-back position. He has played for 480 minutes over 15 outings for the club this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More