"His retirement is gonna make me cry so many tears" - Fans react as Lionel Messi plays his last official game in Argentina for the national team

Fans have been left heartbroken as Lionel Messi played his last official game for Argentina in the country on Thursday, September 4. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in their penultimate FIFA World Cup qualifier.
The reigning champions have already qualified for next year's mega event, but showned no signs of complacency against Fernando Batista's team. La Pulga scored a brace to mark the occasion, while Lautaro Martinez added a third.
Argentina play their final world cup qualifier away to Ecuador on September 9. As such, it is quite likely that this week's game was Lionel Messi's final official appearance for his national team in home soil.
He will turn 39 years old at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and cannot be expected to play on much longer. Fans were understandably emotional about the occasion and took to social media to express their views.
One insisted that La Pulga's retirement will be too hard to handle, stating:
"his retirement is gonna make me cry so many tears"
Another quipped:
"I’m crying😭beginning of the end. Won’t have joy no more watching football. GREATEST OF ALL TIME"
One fan was convinced that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure will open up a void in the team that will be impossible to fill, commenting:
"Sitting here watching Messi play his last competitive home match for Argentina thinking about the unfillable void that he will leave when he retires."
Another chimed:
"It’s an emotional moment for him"
One fan called on Lionel Messi to end his tenure by winning the FIFA World Cup again in 2026, posting:
"The journey of a thousand miles, it's getting to the end😭😭😭 Glory to God on everything he's achieved. One more World Cup and we call it a wrap 🙏"
The diminutive magician has now scored 114 goals from 194 games for Argentina.
When did Lionel Messi make his debut for Argentina??
Lionel Messi was just 18 years old when he made his senior debut for Argentina against Hungary in August 2005. He came off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Lisandro Lopez.
A minute later, La Pulga was shown a straight red card, with his debut ending in tears. However, the Inter Miami man has since won the FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles and the Finalissima trophy with La Albiceleste. He also lifted the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2005, and won the Olympic Gold in 2008.