"His retirement is gonna make me cry so many tears" - Fans react as Lionel Messi plays his last official game in Argentina for the national team

Fans have been left heartbroken as Lionel Messi played his last official game for Argentina in the country on Thursday, September 4. La Albiceleste secured a 3-0 win over Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in their penultimate FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ad

The reigning champions have already qualified for next year's mega event, but showned no signs of complacency against Fernando Batista's team. La Pulga scored a brace to mark the occasion, while Lautaro Martinez added a third.

Argentina play their final world cup qualifier away to Ecuador on September 9. As such, it is quite likely that this week's game was Lionel Messi's final official appearance for his national team in home soil.

Ad

Trending

He will turn 39 years old at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and cannot be expected to play on much longer. Fans were understandably emotional about the occasion and took to social media to express their views.

One insisted that La Pulga's retirement will be too hard to handle, stating:

"his retirement is gonna make me cry so many tears"

sazzy @sazzyLM8 @AlbicelesteTalk his retirement is gonna make me cry so many tears

Ad

Another quipped:

"I’m crying😭beginning of the end. Won’t have joy no more watching football. GREATEST OF ALL TIME"

ryan @iPersonJ10 @AlbicelesteTalk I’m crying 😭 beginning of the end. Won’t have joy no more watching football. GREATEST OF ALL TIME

Ad

One fan was convinced that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure will open up a void in the team that will be impossible to fill, commenting:

"Sitting here watching Messi play his last competitive home match for Argentina thinking about the unfillable void that he will leave when he retires."

rbits @rbits @AlbicelesteTalk Sitting here watching Messi play his last competitive home match for Argentina thinking about the unfillable void that he will leave when he retires.

Ad

Another chimed:

"It’s an emotional moment for him"

Guppie @guppie2121 @AlbicelesteTalk It’s an emotional moment for him

Ad

One fan called on Lionel Messi to end his tenure by winning the FIFA World Cup again in 2026, posting:

"The journey of a thousand miles, it's getting to the end😭😭😭 Glory to God on everything he's achieved. One more World Cup and we call it a wrap 🙏"

Omo Anifowose 🌼 @iam_Realwayne @AlbicelesteTalk The journey of a thousand miles, it's getting to the end 😭😭😭. Glory to God on everything he's achieved. One more World Cup and we call it a wrap 🙏.

Ad

The diminutive magician has now scored 114 goals from 194 games for Argentina.

When did Lionel Messi make his debut for Argentina??

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was just 18 years old when he made his senior debut for Argentina against Hungary in August 2005. He came off the bench in the 64th minute to replace Lisandro Lopez.

A minute later, La Pulga was shown a straight red card, with his debut ending in tears. However, the Inter Miami man has since won the FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles and the Finalissima trophy with La Albiceleste. He also lifted the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2005, and won the Olympic Gold in 2008.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written nearly 10000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More