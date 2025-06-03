"His role is always the same" - Bruno Fernandes details Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the Portugal national team

Bruno Fernandes has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's role within the Portugal national team is to score goals. He added that the Al-Nassr superstar is the best in the world when it comes to scoring and that they are delighted to have him in the squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Portugal-Germany clash on Wednesday (June 4), Fernandes said Portugal hoped that the legendary forward would score in the UEFA Nations League semifinal. He said (via The CR7 Timeline's X handle):

"His role is always the same, scoring goals. That's what he does best, and he's the best in the world at it. We're very happy he's able to do that. We hope he keeps scoring and has a great day tomorrow."

Bruno has always backed Ronaldo and said he wants the former Real Madrid superstar at the World Cup next year. He said (via GOAL):

“It’s his [Ronaldo's] decision and it depends on whether he feels good and at a high level. We know that he is capable of reaching a certain age with this great level of demand, but it is up to him to decide and I am sure that he will decide in favour of his wellbeing and the national team.”

Bruno Fernandes spoke about his future and revealed that he was not moving to Saudi Arabia this summer. He had an offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo's rivals, Al-Hilal.

Portugal manager provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed that the forward was fit and available to play. He said that there was no problem with the Al Nassr star and he will be playing against Germany in the UEFA Nations League semifinal on Thursday. He said (via ESPN):

"Regarding Cristiano's fitness, he is available to play. There's no problem."

While Ronaldo's future with Portugal is still in the balance, Martinez also stands in a similar place. Rumors suggest he will be replaced by Jose Mourinho next month but Martinez was not bothered about it. He said:

"I can say what my focus is, that is the 2026 World Cup and that is what we are working on. We are working to improve, to grow and continue with the work we've done so far. The rest is noise but our focus is the World Cup. We are where we want to be, among the top four teams in Europe. Of course we want to win it [Nations League] but we want to use the Nations League also to prepare for the World Cup."

While Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are facing Germany, France face take on Spain in the other semifinal.

