“His all round performance has been outstanding” – Gary Neville labels Manchester United star as ‘phenomenon’ during special praise after Brentford win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo following a 'Man-of-the-Match' performance in his side's 3-0 win over Brentford.

The 37-year-old scored his 24th goal of the season when he converted a penalty after being bundled over by Rico Henry on the hour mark.

The strike was Ronaldo's 10th in his previous six Premier League games, and has now scored eight of United's last 11 goals.

The Portuguese superstar has been criticized this season for a perceived lack of effort when off the ball. However, his all-round play for Manchester United in the victory over the Bees was exceptional, and Neville lauded the forward near full-time.

While on commentary duty for Sky Sports, Neville proclaimed, as per United in Focus:

“(He scored) a goal, the build up to the penalty, his all round performance has been outstanding.

“He is still a phenomenon, at the age of 37.”

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Most



- Cristiano Ronaldo

- Mohamed Salah

- Sadio Mane

- Odsonne Edouard

- Diogo Jota



Most @premierleague goals this season against the current top 5:- Cristiano Ronaldo- Mohamed Salah- Sadio Mane- Odsonne Edouard- Diogo Jota 👀 Most @premierleague goals this season against the current top 5:8️⃣ - Cristiano Ronaldo4️⃣ - Mohamed Salah4️⃣ - Sadio Mane4️⃣ - Odsonne Edouard4️⃣ - Diogo Jota🔥🐐 https://t.co/hOBDxsrWXB

Neville claims Ronaldo's celebration signals intentions over Manchester United future

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise tumultuous season for the Red Devils, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick winning just 10 of his 22 games in charge so far.

The victory over mid-table Brentford has all but secured United sixth-place in the Premier League, which will see them play in the Europa League next season.

Erik ten Hag's appointment as the club's new manager and lack of Champions League football has led to growing speculation that Ronaldo's future may lie away from Old Trafford. He only returned at the start of the campaign.

After burying his penalty, Ronaldo performed his iconic 'siu' celebration by the corner, before looking at the fans, then pointing to himself and then the pitch.

Neville believes this was a clear indication that the striker wants to stay at the club. Speaking on air for Sky Sports, he said (according to Manchester Evening News):

"I think he's telling everybody that he's going to be here next year.

“He's that important, it wouldn't surprise me if he's demanded to know if he's in the manager's plans. He simply has to be in this form."

For the first time since his return, Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive games. This comes after being named United's 'Player of the Month' in April.

His goal against Arsenal recently made him the latest player to join the list of players who have scored 100 Premier League goals.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo is two away from 700 goals in his club career Cristiano Ronaldo is two away from 700 goals in his club career 🔜 https://t.co/GdYGhZG1U0

Edited by Puranjay Dixit