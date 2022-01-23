"His time his done" - Joe Cole suggests Manchester United superstar needs a 'new challenge' and adds nothing to the team 

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's tenure at the club is coming to an end.

Speaking after United's 1-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Cole explained how he thought the Red Devils were still lacking in midfield. He said:

"We’ll I agree in the sentiment that the midfield is the area they need to strengthen. McTominay I like but there needs to be something else, a different ingredient in there. I can’t have that Bruno Fernandes isn’t the man. Playing in this deeper role I think he’s pressed well, he’s looked to probe. But I think the problem with Man United fans is they’re judging it on the great teams they’ve had in the past. This is a new generation, this is a new team, and I think today they’ve looked okay."

Cole also believes that Pogba's time at Manchester United has come to an end and the club should look to replace the Frenchman as soon as possible. He explained:

"I think there needs to be someone else in there to push them [McTominay and Fred] and also to compliment the balance in there. I don’t think Pogba adds anything to this side. His race is run at Man United. Ever since Bruno Fernandes walked through the door, I think he’s just a percentage better than Pogba in all areas and there’s only room for one of them in the team because of egos. So I think his time is done. He needs a new challenge. But I’m a big fan of Bruno Fernandes."

#DISUNOMICS @_NOMICS Age 23 and under. United saw this player. Saw the skill set.



Now fast forward 5/6 years would you believe me if I told you for the majority of his time he has spent picking the ball off the back four?



Stupidest club ever Age 23 and under. United saw this player. Saw the skill set. Now fast forward 5/6 years would you believe me if I told you for the majority of his time he has spent picking the ball off the back four?Stupidest club ever https://t.co/tTYSn2VN0P

Pogba has not hit the heights that were expected of him since joining Manchester United from Juventus back in 2016. The Frenchman has gone on to make 219 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 38 goals and providing 49 assists along the way.

The midfielder is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain have all been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

"I wouldn’t go" - Cole on Declan Rice joining Manchester United

Rice in action for West Ham United

Cole was asked if West Ham star Declan Rice could be the answer to the Manchester United's midfield problems. The former Chelsea star believes the midfielder would be better off joining Manchester City instead. He explained:

"I wouldn’t go if I was Declan Rice, no. I think you run the risk of going there and still not winning trophies. I think if Man City were on the table, you’d go there because in recent years it guarantees you trophies and I think Declan would want that. But for me there’s no reason for him to not stay at West Ham if the progress is still going in that [upward] pattern, but that’s for him and the owners. He needs better players around him at West Ham to go to that next level."

Also Read Article Continues below

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Declan Rice: “Every time I come to Old Trafford, I’ve always said it’s one of my favourite places to play, it’s an amazing stadium.” Declan Rice: “Every time I come to Old Trafford, I’ve always said it’s one of my favourite places to play, it’s an amazing stadium.” 👀 https://t.co/itYtojV7Hg

Edited by Adit Jaganathan