"His time at Man Utd is probably going to end shortly" - Trevor Sinclair says Ralf Rangnick's arrival could be costly for Manchester United superstar 

According to Trevor Sinclair, goalkeeper David de Gea's stint with Manchester United might be coming to a glorious end. Sinclair believes de Gea isn't the type of goalkeeper who would correspond with Ralf Rangnick's plans and style of play.

The former Manchester City winger stated how Rangnick would want to “play a high line” and want a sweeper-keeper.

GOAL @goal Ralf Rangnick's first Premier League fixtures as Manchester United manager 👀 Ralf Rangnick's first Premier League fixtures as Manchester United manager 👀 https://t.co/HEwwDEGfpm

He also criticized de Gea for not being brave enough against Arsenal on Thursday. For the first goal in the match, his Manchester United teammate Fred seemed to step on his heels during an Arsenal corner. The Spaniard crumpled to the floor, leaving the net empty for Emile Smith Rowe to bag a clean finish.

Here's what Sinclair said:

"They got it right. We’ve all been smashed in the ankle, it’s not going to get any worse. You can get back to your feet, wait for the ball to go out of play, then get the assistance you need medically. I can’t believe how lacking in bravery De Gea is. I’m really disappointed, his teammates will be disappointed, the coaching staff and all the fans will be disappointed."

He added:

“Sometimes when you go on the pitch, you’ve got to take a bit of pain -- and that wasn’t good enough. And he’s cost his team a goal because the shot from Smith Rowe wasn’t great.”

Sinclair further talked about Rangnick's potential impact on de Gea's place in the team. He said:

“With Ralf [Rangnick] coming in, wanting to play a high line, I think he’s going to have to be sweeper-keeper. So De Gea’s time at Man United is probably going to end quite shortly. For me, that’s a little acid test, how big’s your heart? And he’s let them down.”

David de Gea has been Manchester United's goalkeeper for over a decade and their first choice despite several mistakes

David de Gea has come under the microscope for making several mistakes in the recent past. However, he's also been Manchester United's savior on several occasions. But critics feel his mistakes have outweighed his success so far.

He found himself at the center of attention yet again in United's game against Arsenal.

He lay on the floor after colliding with Fred, allowing Arsenal to score easily in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo’s never gonna be a problem for any club or any manager. Ralf Rangnick included - and he already sent a clear message on this point. 🔴 #MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo’s never gonna be a problem for any club or any manager. Ralf Rangnick included - and he already sent a clear message on this point. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/YOTNgdMf0N

Despite a heated discussion with referee Martin Atkinson, the goal stood for Arsenal to take a 1-0 lead.

Be that as it may, Manchester United defeated the Gunners 3-2, thanks to a scintilating brace by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United now take on Crystal Palace on December 5.

Edited by Aditya Singh