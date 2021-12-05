"His time is probably going to end shortly" - Trevor Sinclair says experienced Manchester United star could lose his place under Ralf Rangnick

Former Premier League winger Trevor Sinclair believes Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea might not get enough game-time under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Sinclair stated that Rangnick would play with a sweeper keeper in his high-line system, something De Gea is not capable of doing. Speaking to TalkSPORT (via the Manchester Evening News), Trevor Sinclair said:

"With Ralf [Rangnick] coming in, wanting to play a high line, I think he’s going to have to be sweeper keeper. So De Gea’s time at Man United is probably going to end quite shortly."

Trevor Sinclair was also critical of David de Gea's performance in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

Sinclair was not impressed by how easily the 31-year-old goalkeeper went to ground when he was hit in the ankle by Fred. That resulted in Emile Smith Rowe scoring the opener for Arsenal.

He added:

"They got it right. We've all been smashed in the ankle, it's not going to get any worse. You can get back to your feet, wait for the ball to go out of play, then get the assistance you need medically.

"I can't believe how lacking in bravery De Gea is. I'm really disappointed, his teammates will be disappointed, the coaching staff and all the fans will be disappointed.

"Sometimes when you go on the pitch, you've got to take a bit of pain – and that wasn't good enough. And he's cost his team a goal because the shot from Smith Rowe wasn't great."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



😤 “I can’t believe the lacking in bravery from De Gea! Ralf coming in, De Gea’s time at



Trevor Sinclair SLAMS David De Gea for not staying on his feet vs 🤦 “We’ve all been smashed in the ankle! You can get back & stay on your feet.”😤 “I can’t believe the lacking in bravery from De Gea! Ralf coming in, De Gea’s time at #MUFC could come to an end.”Trevor Sinclair SLAMS David De Gea for not staying on his feet vs #AFC . 🧤 🤦 “We’ve all been smashed in the ankle! You can get back & stay on your feet.”😤 “I can’t believe the lacking in bravery from De Gea! Ralf coming in, De Gea’s time at #MUFC could come to an end.”Trevor Sinclair SLAMS David De Gea for not staying on his feet vs #AFC. 🧤 https://t.co/NKN69w3Ak2

Manchester United set to begin a new era under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United are set to begin a new era under the management of new interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The 63-year-old has been appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's replacement until the end of the season.

Rangnick was present in the stands at Old Trafford during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Arsenal in midweek. The former RB Leipzig manager will be in charge of the team for the first time when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace on December 5.

Upon his arrival, Ralf Rangnick stated that he was pleased to join Manchester United and was looking forward to a long and successful stint at the club. He said:

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

"The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar