“His value will only go up” – Julian Dicks tells Manchester United about target who gets ‘better and better’

Former West Ham United defender Julian Dicks recently claimed that Manchester United target Declan Rice is only going to get more expensive in the coming time.

The Red Devils have long been linked with the England international. The club is expected to lodge an official bid for the £100m midfielder who is one of the biggest reasons behind West Ham's recent success. The Hammers are in the knockout stages of the Europa League and are one of the contenders for a top-four Premier Leauge spot.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Manchester United face growing £100m Declan Rice problem in their pursuit of midfielder manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United face growing £100m Declan Rice problem in their pursuit of midfielder manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Rice has three goals and four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season. He has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. Still only 23, Julian Dicks believes that Rice’s £100m valuation might only increase in the coming time.

He said:

"I don't think anybody is worth £100m but Declan is such a good player and he just keeps everything simple. He is not one who beats four, five or six people he just keeps everything simple. That is what the best players do, they keep things simple and Declan is just going to get better and better and better."

He added:

"Nowadays you would be saying £100m but the thing is if he stays here another season or couple of seasons and keeps performing as he is, his value will only go up."

Manchester United’s midfield is crying out for a player like Declan Rice

Manchester United do not have a dearth of talented midfielders. Paul Pogba has been absent due to a hamstring injury since October. Moreover, Ralf Rangnick’s continued distrust of Donny van de Beek has left midfield looking thin for the time being. Rangnick initially tried out a Fred-Scott McTominay midfield duo and has recently opted to play McTominay as the single pivot.

The most obvious issue is that none of the midfielders are capable of playing alone as defensive midfielders, especially against better teams. United’s midfield has continuously looked porous and incapable of keeping hold of the ball since the start of the season. McTominay has been exceptional in recent games but he has not been tested against any of the top teams.

In Declan Rice, West Ham have a player who can effectively do everything as a defensive midfielder. Rice has grown strength to strength under manager David Moyes and Manchester United might have made a mistake not signing him last summer. The England international has grown as a passer in recent months and is only going to get better in the coming time.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



is sure that Declan Rice is top class & thinks that Manchester United aren't even in the conversation for his signature!



"They aren't getting £100m for Declan Rice... they're getting more than that!" @AlanMcInally is sure that Declan Rice is top class & thinks that Manchester United aren't even in the conversation for his signature! #TheGroupChat w/ @Betfair "They aren't getting £100m for Declan Rice... they're getting more than that!"💰@AlanMcInally is sure that Declan Rice is top class & thinks that Manchester United aren't even in the conversation for his signature!👀⚽ #TheGroupChat w/@Betfair⚽ https://t.co/GT4Ufoojbo

The Hammers are obviously well aware of Rice’s quality and have him under contract until the summer of 2024. Manchester United will have to pay the big bucks if they want their man.

