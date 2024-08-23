“His versatility is one of his biggest strengths” - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal defender can play as midfielder when required

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that defender Jurrien Timber can also play as a midfielder when required. Timber joined Arsenal in 2023 but spent almost all of his debut season on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament tear.

He suffered the injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest in August 2023. He only returned for the Gunners' last league game of the 2023–24 season against Everton, where he came on as a substitute.

Timber also came on as a substitute in the Gunners' 2024-25 Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers, replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko in the 69th minute. While Timber is primarily a defender, Arteta recently claimed that the Netherlands international could also play in the midfield.

He said via (Football London):

"Yeah he is. He can play in various positions. His versatility is one of his biggest strengths. He played some quality minutes the other day. Having that capacity to find what the squad is needing in that minute is really valued."

Since moving to the Emirates, Timber has only made four appearances for the Gunners across competitions. He will be hoping to be in the starting XI when Arsenal face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday (August 24).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on Mikel Merino and Eddie Nketiah

Mikel Arteta responded to rumors concerning the transfers of Mikel Merino and Eddie Nketiah ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Villa Park. The former is expected to be announced as a new player for the Gunners, having agreed personal terms with the club, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The latter, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in a potential £30 million deal.

Arteta was asked about the duo in this pre-match conference, in reply to which he said (via Football London):

"No. I cannot talk about any player that’s not with us. There’s still time in the market. Both ways. For all the managers, for all the teams here. You can see it’s getting very busy."

When asked whether a deal would be done soon, he responded:

"I don’t know soon. The full focus is on the players that we have at the moment, the big match we have at Aston Villa, and that’s all."

On Nketiah’s situation, he said:

“I expect Eddie to train with us today. To be prepared for tomorrow. Whatever happens will happen if it’s good for everybody.”

Arsenal have been fairly busy in the summer transfer window, having signed Riccardo Calafiori and completed the permanent signing of David Raya.

