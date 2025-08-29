"His words were damning on the players" - Wayne Rooney claims something is 'broken' at Manchester United after Amorim's post-Grimsby loss comments

Wayne Rooney has opened up on Ruben Amorim's comments after Manchester United's loss against Grimsby Town. He claimed that 'something is broken' and pointed out the pressure of being a United head coach.

The Red Devils faced League Two side Grimsby Town at Blundell Park in the second round of the EFL Cup on August 27. They played out a 2-2 draw before losing 12-11 in the penalty shootout. After the game, Amorim appeared dejected as he seemed to insinuate that a big change is needed.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney shared his thoughts on the game on BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, saying:

"There were a lot of positives against Arsenal and then Fulham was a disappointment. Then to go to Grimsby and lose with the best players involved in the game and the way they lost, it was disheartening."

About Amorim's comments, he said:

"His words were damning on the players. If your manager comes out with those words, there's something broken. What we forget is he's only 40. He's a young manager. Manchester United is so different to where he's been before. You come in and there's the media team, the commercial team, the fans and the media.

"There's a pressure with United, which he will never have felt before. When you're not winning games, that can start to get [to you] and it looked like he was at a breaking point."

United also failed to win their first two Premier League games, losing 1-0 against Arsenal and drawing 1-1 against Fulham.

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United's defeat to Grimsby Town?

After the defeat against Grimsby Town, Ruben Amorim said that the club needs a big change. He also pointed out that 22 players cannot be changed and that these players have sent out a message with their performance.

The Manchester United head coach said (via Sky Sports):

"I am shocked because we are in the moment when we make a lot of changes. We try to fight a lot of things but then when we have these moments, we need to show up. If we don't show up, you can feel that something has to change and you are not going to change 22 players again."

"I think the team and the players spoke really loud today. That's it. We lost. The best team won."

When asked to clarify what the Manchester United players said "really loud", Amorim added:

"It's really clear what they spoke. Let's move on from this day. I think it was really clear for everybody what happened today. It's not just the space, but the way we started the game without any intensity. All the ideas of the pressure, we were completely lost. It's hard to explain. That's what they spoke really loud."

"When you lose but you see something new, it's different. When you see something different like today, it's hard to talk about that."

Amorim concluded by apologizing to the Manchester United fans. The Red Devils will next face Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, August 30.

