“His words were very powerful” – Gundogan opens up on chat with Lewandowski before Barcelona transfer

Barcelona new-signing Ilkay Gundogan recently spoke about the chat he had with Robert Lewandowski before his transfer to the Catalan club. The German completed a move to the Blaugrana from Manchester City as a free agent.

The former Manchester City star shared the pitch with Lewandowski during his time at Borussia Dortmund. They played 77 matches together and combined for one goal.

Speaking about the chat with Lewandowski he had before joining the Blaugrana, Gundogan said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I spoke to him before the holidays. He told me about the club, the Mediterranean lifestyle, the city and what he likes to be part of Barça. His words were very powerful. Ter Stegen also wrote to me. I didn’t come because of their words, but they helped, because I already had the decision made.”

The 32-year-old arrives as one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment. He made 304 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 60 goals and providing 40 assists. The German was the captain of the City team that won the treble in 2022-23.

With Sergio Busquets no longer at the Catalan club, Barcelona's new signing is set to be the most experienced midfielder in the team at this point in time.

Ilkay Gundogan reveals that chat he had with Xavi before joining Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan revealed that Xavi played an important role in his decision to join Barcelona. Considering the player was an important part of a winning setup at Manchester City, Barca pulled off a stunning signing.

Xavi reportedly had a chat with the 32-year-old and made him aware of the club's aims and aspirations for the forthcoming season and more. Speaking about the matter, the player said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“First of all, he made his ideas very clear. It’s a lot like what I’ve done with Manchester City. His direct manner, his character, made me reflect on myself and him, also how he played. From the beginning we had a very good connection."

He further added:

“Xavi appreciates that I’m a versatile player. He has not told me about a specific position, but I think I can combine with different players and in different positions”

Gundogan arrives with a wealth of experience at the top of European football. Given his quality and versatility, he should prove to be an asset for Barcelona in the near future.